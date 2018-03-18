News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sea Dog Brew Pub to Host 'Easter Brunch on the Bay'
Treasure Island Restaurant Features Family-Friendly Bottomless Brunch
WHAT: Sea Dog Brew Pub Presents: 'Easter Brunch by the Bay'
DETAILS: Family-friendly brunch featuring bottomless options
DATE: April 1st, 10am - 3pm
ADDRESS: 9610 Gulf Blvd. Treasure Island, FL 33706
SEA DOG BREWING CO.
Sea Dog Brewing Co. was founded in 1993 on the coast of Maine. Known for their English style brewed beers, the company has expanded with locations in Maine, New Hampshire, and Florida. Each brew pub features a full menu of handcrafted ales and creative pub fare. The Clearwater location offers locally crafted Brewer's Choice beer and tours inside the 20-barrel brew house. Sea Dog Brew Pub in Treasure Island highlights local craft beers from Sea Dog Clearwater and also features an original gulf-inspired menu.
For more information, visit https://seadogtreasureisland.com/
EVOLVE & CO: Evolve & Co is a full-service advertising agency located in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The company is a collective of brand strategists and creatives, specializing in the lifestyle vertical. The firm is located at 475 Central Avenue Suite M7, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701. www.evolveandco.com
Editors: For details, or to schedule an interview contact Lisa Williams lisa@evolveandco.com or 727.490.9835.
Contact
Evolve & Co
***@evolveandco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse