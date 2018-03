Sea Dog Brew Pub to Host 'Easter Brunch on the Bay'

Treasure Island Restaurant Features Family-Friendly Bottomless Brunch

-- Sea Dog Brew Pub in Treasure Island is hosting 'Easter Brunch on the Bay'. The restaurant's bottomless brunch special will feature a build-your-own omelet station, meat carving station, and a full dessert bar as well as other brunch favorites like Shrimp & Grits, Eggs Benedict, and French Toast. There will also be bottomless mimosas and bloodies for $20. Guests can enjoy 'Easter Brunch on the Bay' at $25 for adults, $12 for kids ages 7-12, and free for kids 6 and under.WHAT: Sea Dog Brew Pub Presents: 'Easter Brunch by the Bay'DETAILS: Family-friendly brunch featuring bottomless optionsDATE: April 1st, 10am - 3pmADDRESS: 9610 Gulf Blvd. Treasure Island, FL 33706SEA DOG BREWING CO.Sea Dog Brewing Co. was founded in 1993 on the coast of Maine. Known for their English style brewed beers, the company has expanded with locations in Maine, New Hampshire, and Florida. Each brew pub features a full menu of handcrafted ales and creative pub fare. The Clearwater location offers locally crafted Brewer's Choice beer and tours inside the 20-barrel brew house. Sea Dog Brew Pub in Treasure Island highlights local craft beers from Sea Dog Clearwater and also features an original gulf-inspired menu.For more information, visit https://seadogtreasureisland.com/ or call at 727.954.7805.EVOLVE & CO: Evolve & Co is a full-service advertising agency located in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The company is a collective of brand strategists and creatives, specializing in the lifestyle vertical. The firm is located at 475 Central Avenue Suite M7, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701. www.evolveandco.com Editors: For details, or to schedule an interview contact Lisa Williams lisa@evolveandco.com or 727.490.9835.