Regroup and winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
"Chicago Innovation Award winners cut across all industries and represent the best in new product and service development from large companies, startups and nonprofits,"
Joining Regroup will be other winners of the 2017 Chicago Innovation Awards, including: Abbott, BallotReady, Benefit Chicago, Boombox, Chowly, ExplOrer Surgical, Fooda, Georama, Illinois Math and Science Academy, Livongo, Narrative Science, NowPow, Oak Street Health, Pearachute, PhysIQ, Reverb.com, Riverside Investment and Development, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, Simple Mills, SpotHero, The LISA App, Tock, Tovala, Valent BioSciences, and WINGS Program.
"Ringing the NASDAQ bell is a tremendous honor. We are proud to be innovators in the mental health space, bringing high-quality services to those who need them most." said David Cohn, Founder & CEO at Regroup.
About Regroup
Founded in 2011, Regroup is a leading telepsychiatry company. The company's mission is to is to ensure that anyone in need of mental health care can access a clinically-appropriate, high-quality behavioral health provider, regardless of where they live. Regroup has more than 3,000 mental health providers (prescribers and non-prescribers)
To learn more about the Chicago Innovation Award winners, read their stories and watch their videos at https://chicagoinnovation.com/
