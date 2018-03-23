 
Regroup and winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

 
 
CHICAGO - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Regroup, a leading telepsychiatry company will join fellow winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards, the Chicago region's foremost annual celebration of innovation, in New York City on Monday, March 26th to ring the Closing Bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market. The event will emphasize the surge of innovation that is occurring in the Chicago region, and shine a spotlight on the organizations that make up its vibrant economy.

"Chicago Innovation Award winners cut across all industries and represent the best in new product and service development from large companies, startups and nonprofits," said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder of the Chicago Innovation Awards. "Their winning innovations are solving a range of unmet needs in the marketplace, and we're proud to celebrate their successes on a global stage by ringing the Nasdaq Bell."

Joining Regroup will be other winners of the 2017 Chicago Innovation Awards, including: Abbott, BallotReady, Benefit Chicago, Boombox, Chowly, ExplOrer Surgical, Fooda, Georama, Illinois Math and Science Academy, Livongo, Narrative Science, NowPow, Oak Street Health, Pearachute, PhysIQ, Reverb.com, Riverside Investment and Development, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, Simple Mills, SpotHero, The LISA App, Tock, Tovala, Valent BioSciences, and WINGS Program.

"Ringing the NASDAQ bell is a tremendous honor. We are proud to be innovators in the mental health space, bringing high-quality services to those who need them most." said David Cohn, Founder & CEO at Regroup.

About Regroup

Founded in 2011, Regroup is a leading telepsychiatry company. The company's mission is to is to ensure that anyone in need of mental health care can access a clinically-appropriate, high-quality behavioral health provider, regardless of where they live. Regroup has more than 3,000 mental health providers (prescribers and non-prescribers) in its nationwide network and provides services in multiple care settings including primary care, outpatient mental health, and corrections. For more information about Regroup, visit their website at http://www.regrouptelehealth.com.

To learn more about the Chicago Innovation Award winners, read their stories and watch their videos at https://chicagoinnovation.com/about/winners

Click to Share