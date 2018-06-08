 
Invitation from Ziva Abarahm, CEO at Microrite chairing Pharmaceutical Microbiology We

The 2nd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast conference is returning to the Crown Plaza San Diego, USA on the 7th and 8th June 2018.
 
 
SAN DIEGO - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- The two-day conference will be delivering updates and promoting discussion on key challenges and developments within the pharmaceutical microbiology industry.

The Chair for the event was recently announced to be Ms. Ziva Abraham; CEO and Founder of Microrite, Inc. Microrite is a California-based consulting firm, providing consulting and training services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and in vitro diagnostics in the areas of quality assurance, quality control, microbiology, and validation.

Ms. Abraham has over 25 years of academic, research, clinical and industrial experience in microbiology and quality assurance. She received her master's degree in microbiology with a focus on mycology, and has conducted research on developing microbial insecticides using entomogenous bacteria and fungi for her PhD.

The Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast conference will provide insight into current industry trends in microbiological testing, as well as microbial contamination risk assessment, a topic Ms. Abraham, as well as other industry expert speakers, will be discussing in detail: "The field of Pharmaceutical Microbiology is evolving; there is more awareness of microbial contamination risk and the clinical implications of microbes. The draft EU Annex 1 is aligned with ICH quality guidelines expecting documented contamination risk strategy. These are exciting yet challenging times for microbiologists, whose role is pivotal in protecting the product and patient. The event will address these current challenges and developing trends of the pharmaceutical microbiology field in the interest of professionals involved in pharmaceutical microbiology and quality."

The 2018 agenda for the event is packed with hot topics, such as mycoplasma testing, bioburden testing and contamination control, exploration of rapid microbiology methods (RMM), novel microbial identification methods, challenges in endotoxin recovery, current thinking on risk based environmental monitoring, data integrity issues and much more.

For the full agenda and speaker line-up, visit the website to download the brochure at: www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR3

Interested in sponsoring, exhibiting or speaking at this event?

Contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk

Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast
7th – 8th June 2018
Crowne Plaza San Diego, USA
www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR3

Follow us @SMiPharm
#pharmamicrousa

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Mar 23, 2018 News



