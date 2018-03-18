News By Tag
Avail a wide types of blinds and get installation done free of cost on purchase!
For the people willing to renovate their home, there is good news that has come from BlindsFitted4U. The management at BlindsFitted4U states, "People in today's world have lack of time and they find it hard to look for someone who can install their bought blinds on their doors/windows. In purchase of Electric Roller Blinds London too, most of the people face problems. The problems are mainly associated with the type and size".
Again the management states, "We have planned and started to offer assistance to the people willing to buy the motorized window blinds. The person willing to buy and install the Electric Roller Blinds Surrey has to make a call or send an email in this regard and our professionals go to the site and help them in selecting the type, colour, fabrics and style".
Further, the announcement states, "After the approval of the customer, our professionals come with the motorized blinds and install the same at the doors/windows. The installation is done in such a way that it seems fitted to the doors/windows."
About the company – BlindsFitted4U is highly acknowledged for measuring and fitting blinds on doors and windows. It offers electric blinds, venetian blinds, wooden blinds, roman blinds, roller blinds, vertical blinds, blackout blinds, conservatory blinds and office blinds. It customizes its range of blinds to fit the exact customer needs. Before offering blinds to the customers, it with the support of its technicians measures the doors/windows, advises the people about the right choice and do installation after coming on to a mutual point. The custom made blinds enhance the beauty of home after the installation of the same.
BlindsFitted4U
5 Southwood Gardens
Esher, Surrey
KT10 0DF
Tel: 020 7411 9831
Email: info@blindsfitted4u.co.uk
Web: https://www.blindsfitted4u.co.uk/
BlindsFitted4U
info@blindsfitted4u.co.uk
020 7411 9831
