Bianka Panova Academy Bags 11 Awards at Singapore's NCS 2018

Miss Low Yu Yenn will represent Singapore at the 16th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships 2018 in Malaysia following her win at NCS 2018.

-- Rhythmic gymnastics school Bianka Panova Sport and Art Academy (BPSAA) took home 10 Gold, 3 Silver, and 3 Bronze awards at the Singapore National Championships 2018 (NCS 2018) held on March 14-17.Notably, Miss Low Yu Yenn (12-years-old)won first place at the International Junior Level (13- to 15-year olds). Following her achievement at NCS 2018, Miss Low has been selected to represent Singapore at the Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships 2018 to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 29April to 2May. This event serves as a qualification event for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.She will compete at the International Junior Level (13- to 15-year old), against 58 rhythmic gymnasts from 17 different countries in the same category. This competition involves 220 young athletes from across Asia Pacific competing in Rhythmic Gymnastics."It gets better and better with every competition. We are very proud of our rhythmic gymnasts and we look forward to training more aspiring young athletes to become better in this discipline. In BPSAA, we do not only teach our students to become competitive, but also to embrace rhythmic gymnastics as a passion," says co-founder Daniela Michaely.Eighteen students from BPSAA competed against more than 40 gymnasts at the Singapore National Championships 2018. They competed at the International Junior Level (13- to 15-year olds), Stage 3 Level for 10 years old and under, and Stage 3 Level for 12 years old and under.Last year, two gymnasts from BPSAA snatched the top award and the runner-up award at the Stage 3 Level, which is equivalent to the international level for 12 years old and under."More than these awards, we are exhilarated to see our young gymnasts grow as a person. We have competed in both local and international events for rhythmic gymnastics, and this exposure allows our students to learn more about other cultures and become more adaptable. We are positive about our gymnasts becoming more present on the global stage," says Creative Director and Head Coach Bianka Panova.Earlier this year, Ms. Panova won the Coach of the Year (Rhythmic Gymnastics High Performance)Award while 11-year old Pan Annan, also from BPSAA, took home the National Athlete Award (Rhythmic Gymnastics) at the 2018 Singapore Gymnastics Annual Awards.The Bianka Panova Sport and Art Academy was founded in 2015 in Singapore with a mission of providing the highest levels of professional rhythmic gymnastics training to young upcoming talent. Ms Panova is a nine-time World Champion in rhythmic gymnastics. To date, BPSAA has participated in 11 global competitions and has earned 36 gold medals, 36 silver medals, and 23 bronze medals.Daniela Michaely, Directordaniela@biankapanovaacademy.com.sg