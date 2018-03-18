News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bianka Panova Academy Bags 11 Awards at Singapore's NCS 2018
Miss Low Yu Yenn will represent Singapore at the 16th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships 2018 in Malaysia following her win at NCS 2018.
Notably, Miss Low Yu Yenn (12-years-old)
She will compete at the International Junior Level (13- to 15-year old), against 58 rhythmic gymnasts from 17 different countries in the same category. This competition involves 220 young athletes from across Asia Pacific competing in Rhythmic Gymnastics.
"It gets better and better with every competition. We are very proud of our rhythmic gymnasts and we look forward to training more aspiring young athletes to become better in this discipline. In BPSAA, we do not only teach our students to become competitive, but also to embrace rhythmic gymnastics as a passion," says co-founder Daniela Michaely.
Eighteen students from BPSAA competed against more than 40 gymnasts at the Singapore National Championships 2018. They competed at the International Junior Level (13- to 15-year olds), Stage 3 Level for 10 years old and under, and Stage 3 Level for 12 years old and under.
Last year, two gymnasts from BPSAA snatched the top award and the runner-up award at the Stage 3 Level, which is equivalent to the international level for 12 years old and under.
"More than these awards, we are exhilarated to see our young gymnasts grow as a person. We have competed in both local and international events for rhythmic gymnastics, and this exposure allows our students to learn more about other cultures and become more adaptable. We are positive about our gymnasts becoming more present on the global stage," says Creative Director and Head Coach Bianka Panova.
Earlier this year, Ms. Panova won the Coach of the Year (Rhythmic Gymnastics High Performance)
About Bianka Panova Academy (BPSAA):
The Bianka Panova Sport and Art Academy was founded in 2015 in Singapore with a mission of providing the highest levels of professional rhythmic gymnastics training to young upcoming talent. Ms Panova is a nine-time World Champion in rhythmic gymnastics. To date, BPSAA has participated in 11 global competitions and has earned 36 gold medals, 36 silver medals, and 23 bronze medals.
http://www.biankapanovaacademy.com.sg
For further details, please contact:
Daniela Michaely, Director
daniela@biankapanovaacademy.com.sg
Media Contact
Verba Content Strategy Pte. Ltd.
communications@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse