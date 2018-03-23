News By Tag
"Where Do We Go From Here?" Oakland International Film Festival News Conference April 3rd
The Oakland International Film Festival hosts sixty-five films from around the world from April 3-7 including "Made In Oakland" as the festival affirms Oakland as a destination city.
Oakland Film Society
1428 Alice Street, SUITE 310 A & B
Oakland, CA 94610 510-451-3456
MEDIA ADVISORY
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
16th OAKLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL "WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE" Press Conference APRIL 3, 2018 OPENING AFTERNOON
WHO- David Roach, Founder & Executive Director of Oakland International Film Festival, filmmakers from around the world including U.K. professor, Dr. Eugene Nulman of Birmingham City University, director, writer and producer of "Psychosis of Whiteness;" Dustin Nakao Haider, director of "Shot in the Dark" produced by Dwayne Wade and Chance the Rapper and special guests.
WHAT- The Oakland International Film Festival Press Conference highlighting films from around the world gets underway for the sixteenth year. Shortly after the Press Conference, Day One of the festival will kickoff with screenings at Jack London Regal Theater at 5:30 p.m. with opening films Roof Knocking produced by Dwayne Wade and Chance the Rapper and "Melody Maker" directed by Leslie Ann Coles. Day Two, Homage will be paid to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in recognition of the 50th Anniversary of his assassination, April 4th. OIFF joined with The Oakland Unified School District's 39th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Oratorical contest in promoting the name of Dr. King's last book: "Where Do We Go From Here?" and performances utilizing the book's title will be presented.
WHERE- Press Conference will be held at R.B.A. Creative, 3718 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94619
WHEN- 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018/ RSVP: press@oiff.org.
WHY-The Oakland International Film Festival highlights Oakland as a destination for the arts. Oakland has a rich tapestry of artistic talent. Filmmakers from around the world reinforce tourism to Oakland with their films that span many genres, many cultures and walks of life. Screenings will be held at different locations such as the Historic Grand Lake Theater, Holy Names University, Jack London Regal Theater, and Oakland City Hall give audiences a glimpse of Oakland as a "Destination"
-30-
Media Note: During the festival, filmmakers will be available for on-going interviews as they gather before and after their screenings at various times at the Filmmakers Lounge.
