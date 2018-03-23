 
Industry News





"Where Do We Go From Here?" Oakland International Film Festival News Conference April 3rd

The Oakland International Film Festival hosts sixty-five films from around the world from April 3-7 including "Made In Oakland" as the festival affirms Oakland as a destination city.
 
 
OAKLAND, Calif. - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises~~

Oakland Film Society

1428 Alice Street, SUITE 310 A & B

Oakland, CA 94610   510-451-3456

MEDIA ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

16th OAKLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL "WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE" Press Conference APRIL 3, 2018 OPENING AFTERNOON

WHO- David Roach, Founder & Executive Director of Oakland International Film Festival, filmmakers from around the world including U.K. professor, Dr. Eugene Nulman of Birmingham City University, director, writer and producer of "Psychosis of Whiteness;" Dustin Nakao Haider, director of "Shot in the Dark" produced by Dwayne Wade and Chance the Rapper and special guests.

WHAT- The Oakland International Film Festival Press Conference highlighting films from around the world gets underway for the sixteenth year.  Shortly after the Press Conference, Day One of the festival will kickoff with screenings at Jack London Regal Theater at 5:30 p.m. with opening films Roof Knocking produced by Dwayne Wade and Chance the Rapper and "Melody Maker" directed by Leslie Ann Coles.  Day Two, Homage will be paid to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in recognition of the 50th Anniversary of his assassination, April 4th.  OIFF joined with The Oakland Unified School District's 39th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Oratorical contest in promoting the name of Dr. King's last book: "Where Do We Go From Here?" and performances utilizing the book's title will be presented.

WHERE- Press Conference will be held at R.B.A. Creative, 3718 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA  94619

WHEN- 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018/ RSVP: press@oiff.org.

WHY-The Oakland International Film Festival highlights Oakland as a destination for the arts.  Oakland has a rich tapestry of artistic talent.  Filmmakers from around the world reinforce tourism to Oakland with their films that span many genres, many cultures and walks of life.  Screenings will be held at different locations such as the Historic Grand Lake Theater, Holy Names University, Jack London Regal Theater, and Oakland City Hall give audiences a glimpse of Oakland as a "Destination" and contrary with all due respect to Gertrude Stein, "There is a there there."  The Oakland International Film Festival is a testament to Oakland's artistry and the positive happenings in Oakland.   Visit www.oiff.org for complete schedule.  Social Media: @Oiff (https://twitter.com/oiff?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor)   ; https://www.facebook.com/oiff.org;

-30-

Media Note: During the festival, filmmakers will be available for on-going interviews as they gather before and after their screenings at various times at the Filmmakers Lounge.

Resistance at Tule Lake

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=15&v=QSuf8N5we5U

Melody Makers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=bjgmxLdaC8c

Shot In the Dark

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=K_67oFAQd20

Visit www.oiff.org for more information and trailers.

Click to Share