 
News By Tag
* Havana Nights
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Local LGBTQ Church Invites Friends to Three Events, Starting This Weekend in Lake Worth

 
 
HAVANA NIGHTS
HAVANA NIGHTS
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Havana Nights

Industry:
Event

Location:
West Palm Beach - Florida - US

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches Invites Friends to Three LGBTQ-Friendly Events

Special Pridefest Service in Lake Worth – March 25

Annual Rainbow Ball HAVANA NIGHTS – April 14

Jubilant Song Concert Series Kick-off – April 28

(Palm Beach Gardens, FL – March 19, 2018) Rev. Dr. Lea Brown, Senior Pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beach Gardens (MCCPB), the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBT community and its family members and friends, today invited friends and supporters to three upcoming special events starting this weekend:

Special Pridefest Service in Lake Worth

Sunday, March 25

As part of Pridefest, Palm Beach County's largest and most visible LGBT event that attracts more than 20,000 attendees annually, MCCPB will be hosting a special Palm Sunday service at 10 am at the Lake Worth Playhouse, located at 713 Lake Avenue. This will enable worshippers to celebrate Palm Sunday before marching in the annual Pridefest Parade starting at 11:30 am.

Annual Rainbow Ball HAVANA NIGHTS

Saturday, April 14

The Rainbow Ball Is MCCPB's largest gala fundraiser, a "fun-filled evening of dancing and dining, entertainment and socializing." The theme of this year's event is HAVANA NIGHTS, and featured entertainers will include D.J. Luke Hampel and the always luscious, ever fabulous Lupita Hollywood, Bunny Roadkill and Melissa St. John.

Held in the Majestic Ballroom of the Airport Hilton at 150 Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach, the event will run from 6:30 pm to midnight.  Additional highlights will include the presentation of MCCPB's prestigious Cherish and Ruby Slipper awards, and a truly unique silent auction.

The co-chairs for Rainbow Ball 2018 are Ty Austin, Michael McKeich, and Carlos Toro. Funds raised at this important annual event helps MCCPB serve the local LGBTQ community and its allies.

Tickets to HAVANA NIGHTS are $90 for dinner, entertainment and dancing; and $45 for entertainment and dancing only. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3323299.

Jubilant Song Concert Series Kick-off

Saturday, April 28

MCCPB will launch its Jubilant Song Concert Series at 7 pm, utilizing the church's new Yamaha C-3 grand piano and Rodgers 599 organ. The concert will present sacred, classical and contemporary music performed by Frank E. Perko III, M.M.

"This will be an inspiring, eclectic, virtuosic, adrenaline-filled presentation of music for organ that will fill the sanctuary of the Metropolitan Community Church fsbdt of the Palm Beaches with sonic fascination," promises Perko. "The program will contain music from a few of the giants in organ composition, and also from a few of the titans in orchestral composition, including Cesar Franck's famous Chorale No. 3 in A-Minor; a few fantastic toccatas for organ by composers Stephen Paulus, John Kuzma, Porter Heaps, and Johann Sebastian Bach; and additionally Bach's monumental Passacaglia in C-Minor.  The program will also feature a few of my own arrangements and transcriptions for organ, such as  A Night On Bald Mountain by Modest Mussorgsky, and George Gershwin's decadent Rhapsody in Blue."

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3341888.

About the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches:

The Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches is the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBT community and its family members and friends. According to the church's mission statement, "MCC of the Palm Beaches is a joy-filled, justice-centered Christian community of love, vibrant worship and spiritual discovery where all God's people are supported as we become fully alive."

"For 36 years now, the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches has been both a bulwark of strength and a source of solace and support for South Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and questioning communities," says Rev. Dr. Lea Brown, the church's senior pastor.

"We are on a bold mission to transform hearts, lives and history," she adds. "Just as Jesus did, we take very seriously our calling to give God's love away as much as we can, in all the ways that we can."

Located since 2000 at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, MCCPB offers Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m., with childcare provided for children 5 and under along with Children's Church for ages 6 - 10. Because the church is made up of people from both Protestant and Catholic backgrounds, elements of the services reflect both traditions, including scripture readings, hymns and contemporary music, prayer and a communion table that is open to everyone.

For more information about the Metropolitan Community Church, which is located at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, please call 561-775-5900 or visit www.mccpalmbeach.org.

Available for Interview:

Rev. Dr. Lea Brown, Senior Pastor

Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches

561.775.5900

pastor@mccpalmbeach.org

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
End
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Havana Nights
Industry:Event
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR By Schweikhart PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share