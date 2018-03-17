News By Tag
Local LGBTQ Church Invites Friends to Three Events, Starting This Weekend in Lake Worth
Special Pridefest Service in Lake Worth – March 25
Annual Rainbow Ball HAVANA NIGHTS – April 14
Jubilant Song Concert Series Kick-off – April 28
(Palm Beach Gardens, FL – March 19, 2018) Rev. Dr. Lea Brown, Senior Pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beach Gardens (MCCPB), the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBT community and its family members and friends, today invited friends and supporters to three upcoming special events starting this weekend:
Special Pridefest Service in Lake Worth
Sunday, March 25
As part of Pridefest, Palm Beach County's largest and most visible LGBT event that attracts more than 20,000 attendees annually, MCCPB will be hosting a special Palm Sunday service at 10 am at the Lake Worth Playhouse, located at 713 Lake Avenue. This will enable worshippers to celebrate Palm Sunday before marching in the annual Pridefest Parade starting at 11:30 am.
Annual Rainbow Ball HAVANA NIGHTS
Saturday, April 14
The Rainbow Ball Is MCCPB's largest gala fundraiser, a "fun-filled evening of dancing and dining, entertainment and socializing."
Held in the Majestic Ballroom of the Airport Hilton at 150 Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach, the event will run from 6:30 pm to midnight. Additional highlights will include the presentation of MCCPB's prestigious Cherish and Ruby Slipper awards, and a truly unique silent auction.
The co-chairs for Rainbow Ball 2018 are Ty Austin, Michael McKeich, and Carlos Toro. Funds raised at this important annual event helps MCCPB serve the local LGBTQ community and its allies.
Tickets to HAVANA NIGHTS are $90 for dinner, entertainment and dancing; and $45 for entertainment and dancing only. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/
Jubilant Song Concert Series Kick-off
Saturday, April 28
MCCPB will launch its Jubilant Song Concert Series at 7 pm, utilizing the church's new Yamaha C-3 grand piano and Rodgers 599 organ. The concert will present sacred, classical and contemporary music performed by Frank E. Perko III, M.M.
"This will be an inspiring, eclectic, virtuosic, adrenaline-filled presentation of music for organ that will fill the sanctuary of the Metropolitan Community Church fsbdt of the Palm Beaches with sonic fascination,"
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/
About the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches:
The Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches is the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBT community and its family members and friends. According to the church's mission statement, "MCC of the Palm Beaches is a joy-filled, justice-centered Christian community of love, vibrant worship and spiritual discovery where all God's people are supported as we become fully alive."
"For 36 years now, the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches has been both a bulwark of strength and a source of solace and support for South Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and questioning communities,"
"We are on a bold mission to transform hearts, lives and history," she adds. "Just as Jesus did, we take very seriously our calling to give God's love away as much as we can, in all the ways that we can."
Located since 2000 at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, MCCPB offers Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m., with childcare provided for children 5 and under along with Children's Church for ages 6 - 10. Because the church is made up of people from both Protestant and Catholic backgrounds, elements of the services reflect both traditions, including scripture readings, hymns and contemporary music, prayer and a communion table that is open to everyone.
For more information about the Metropolitan Community Church, which is located at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, please call 561-775-5900 or visit www.mccpalmbeach.org.
Available for Interview:
Rev. Dr. Lea Brown, Senior Pastor
Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches
561.775.5900
pastor@mccpalmbeach.org
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
