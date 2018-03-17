Boston's Ensemble Aubade to Tour Midwestern states, April 2018, music for flute, viola, piano

Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; Mary Jane Rupert, piano) to perform in multiple venues in Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri. Chamber music by Rameau, Mozart, von Weber, Robert Russell Bennett and Karl Henning.

-- Ensemble AubadePeter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; and Mary Jane Rupert, piano) captivates audiences across the country with vivid chamber music concerts and virtuosic performances. The group has been praised for "intensity, imagination, skill, and finesse" (St. Lawrence University) and hailed for "rich interpretations and beautiful contrasts" (West Claremont Center for the Arts).The esteemed trio will tour Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri in April 2018, with exhilarating chamber music concerts. The program spans four centuries of masterworks by European and American composers:by Jean Philippe Rameau; the, by Mozartby Carl Maria von Weber;(1966) by Robert Russell Bennett; and(2016), written for Ensemble Aubadeby Karl Henning.Performance dates:Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00 pm at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, Cecilian Auditorium, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876;Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the Saint Louis Art Museum, Farrell Auditorium, St Louis, MO;Saturday April 7, 2018 at 7:00 pm, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 St. Paul Street, Columbia, IL 62236 (presented by the Eppinger Foundation);Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:30 pm, in the Cedarhurst Chamber Music Series – Mitchell Museum Performance Hall, 2600 Richview Road, Mt Vernon, IL 62864; andTuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:30 pm at Lewis University,St. Charles Borromeo fsbdt Pastoral Center, 101 Airport Road, Romeoville, IL 60446.whose playing has been called "a revelation for unforced sweetness and strength" (), concertizes in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Far East; is featured on more than 40 recordings; serves on the faculty of the Snow Pond Composers Workshop; and is a winner of the American Musicological Society's Noah Greenberg Award. His career spans chamber music from the Renaissance to the 21century, and he is a noted jazz artist, veteran of the legendary Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (45season). He has given lectures, classes and workshops at colleges and universities across the globe. He is contributing editor for Noteworthy Sheet Music.has performed with the Boston Pops, Boston Opera, Boston Ballet, Masterworks Chorale and other distinguished ensembles, and regularly serves in the orchestras of the Colonial and Schubert Theatres. He toured nationally with the Star Wars Orchestra and has performed with choral groups in tours of Italy, England and the Czech Republic. He attended Boston University's School of Fine Arts and completed his BM at Indiana University as a student of William Primrose.praised byas exhibiting "indeed real sensitivity,"has performed from Carnegie Recital Hall to Beijing Concert Hall. She has appeared with chamber ensembles, choral groups and orchestras across the United States. She serves on the faculties of Boston College and Tufts University and taught previously at MIT, Wellesley College, Western Michigan and elsewhere. Dr. Rupert holds a BM in Piano from Oberlin College. At Indiana University, she earned an MM in Piano, MM in Harp and DM in Piano Performance and Music Literature.Ensemble Aubade is managed by Americas Musicworks.