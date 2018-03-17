News By Tag
Boston's Ensemble Aubade to Tour Midwestern states, April 2018, music for flute, viola, piano
Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; Mary Jane Rupert, piano) to perform in multiple venues in Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri. Chamber music by Rameau, Mozart, von Weber, Robert Russell Bennett and Karl Henning.
The esteemed trio will tour Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri in April 2018, with exhilarating chamber music concerts. The program spans four centuries of masterworks by European and American composers: Piece de Clavecin en Concert V by Jean Philippe Rameau; the Kegelstatt Trio, K. 498, by Mozart; Trio Opus 63 by Carl Maria von Weber; Seven Postcards to Old Friends (1966) by Robert Russell Bennett; and Oxygen Footprint (2016), written for Ensemble Aubadeby Karl Henning.
Performance dates:
Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the Saint Louis Art Museum, Farrell Auditorium, St Louis, MO;
Saturday April 7, 2018 at 7:00 pm, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 St. Paul Street, Columbia, IL 62236 (presented by the Eppinger Foundation);
Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:30 pm, in the Cedarhurst Chamber Music Series – Mitchell Museum Performance Hall, 2600 Richview Road, Mt Vernon, IL 62864; and
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:30 pm at Lewis University,St. Charles Borromeo fsbdt Pastoral Center, 101 Airport Road, Romeoville, IL 60446.
Peter H. Bloom, flute, whose playing has been called "a revelation for unforced sweetness and strength" (The Boston Globe), concertizes in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Far East; is featured on more than 40 recordings; serves on the faculty of the Snow Pond Composers Workshop; and is a winner of the American Musicological Society's Noah Greenberg Award. His career spans chamber music from the Renaissance to the 21st century, and he is a noted jazz artist, veteran of the legendary Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (45th season). He has given lectures, classes and workshops at colleges and universities across the globe. He is contributing editor for Noteworthy Sheet Music.
Francis Grimes, viola,has performed with the Boston Pops, Boston Opera, Boston Ballet, Masterworks Chorale and other distinguished ensembles, and regularly serves in the orchestras of the Colonial and Schubert Theatres. He toured nationally with the Star Wars Orchestra and has performed with choral groups in tours of Italy, England and the Czech Republic. He attended Boston University's School of Fine Arts and completed his BM at Indiana University as a student of William Primrose.
Mary Jane Rupert, piano, praised by The New York Times as exhibiting "indeed real sensitivity,"
Ensemble Aubade is managed by Americas Musicworks.
