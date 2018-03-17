News By Tag
Lake Country Film Festival Announces Film Selections
The Lake Country Film Festival received 171 films from Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois! Some of the School districts represented include Milwaukee Public Schools, Franklin High School, School District of Waukesha, Watertown Unified School District, West Bend East High School, Oconomowoc High School, Nicolet High School, Kettle Moraine High School, and Marquette Senior High School (upper Michigan).
"The Lake Country Film Festival named after the area where it originated, is a student film festival for all students worldwide. Many don't realize this event is open to any up and coming student director! In our third year we have received entries from all over Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois! We are continuing to spread the word about this one of a kind Film Festival" states LCFF Co-Founder Michael Krill.
Everyone is invited to the live screening of the Lake Country Film Festival on April 13th at the Oconomowoc Arts Center.
Danielle Bukal LCFF
Co-Founder shared "The last two years have really shown us how talented and creative young film producers are in the Midwest! The fsbdt audience votes several times on the films throughout the evening. This interactive experience is what makes the festival memorable and engaging for all audience members."
Winners of each group will receive an LC award at the live awards ceremony immediately following the event. The Courtney Bella Foundation: Imagine A Day, sponsors the LC awards.
New this year, Paragon Marketing Group is sponsoring $500.00 to the winner of the Viewers' Choice Award! The Viewer's Choice Award is the best film overall and voted on by the audience at the event.
Lake Country Film Festival: https://www.lakecountryfilmfestival.org/
Launched in the Spring of 2016, the Lake Country Film Festival encourages future filmmakers to create films and production pieces that inspire peer filmmakers and universal audiences through the power of Visual Artistry, Sound Design, and Storytelling.
The Courtney Bella Foundation: Imagine A Day:http://imagineadayfdn.org/
The Imagine A Day Foundation was created in memory of Courtney Bella. Courtney was tragically killed in an automobile accident by an intoxicated driver in April 2008. To honor Courtney's memory, The Imagine A Day Foundation serves as an endowment for creative and performing arts in the
Oconomowoc Area School District. All funds donated to Imagine A Day are used to sponsor creative and performing arts events, programs and workshops for students in Oconomowoc. Their mission is to cultivate other children's interests in creative and performing arts as well as inspire them always to strive to achieve their goals.
The Paragon Marketing Group has a combined experience of over 50 years of providing Wisconsin marketing services and solutions. Integration with SEO, social media marketing, web development and video production allows us to create a true content marketing strategy for our clients. We have all the expertise and skills necessary to ensure a successful implementation of your business.
