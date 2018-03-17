News By Tag
Gil Friend - Keynote Speaker at Marin's first CleanTech Summit
April 6, 9a-1pm @ VenturePad, 1020 B Street, San Rafael CA 94901
KEYNOTE SPEAKER Gil Friend will present lessons from 40 years in the sustainability movement. Friend is the Chief Sustainability Officer of the City of Palo Alto, is considered a Sustainable Business Movement co-founder, and is a Sustainability Hall of Fame inaugural member.
VenturePad, Marin's leading Coworking and Entrepreneurship Center, announces its second signature event for sustainable business leaders, the CleanTech Summit. The Summit is the first time cleantech suppliers and champions in Marin will have an event to focus on business solutions and collaborate with government, business and non-profit leaders through expert speakers, exhibitors and workshops.
This half day intimate gathering of leaders in business and agencies, cleantech executives, and new economy activists in Marin, seeks to:
- Gather clean technology's most influential leaders in the Bay Area corporate executives, business and building owners, start-up and growth company CEOs, investors, government agencies, and other players – from across all areas of resource innovation.
- ID and promote top opportunities in renewable energy, electrified transportation, smart buildings, micro-grids and infrastructure for business to improve their competitive and market positions
- Get updates and align business activities and strategies with State, County (Project Drawdown) and city climate action plans, regulations, legislation, and incentives.
Chris Yalonis, VenturePad's President and Summit co-host, says, "We are very pleased to have such a prominent pioneer like Gil keynote our summit. We hope to build upon the successful fsbdt model of last October's Sustainable Enterprise Conference, where 300 business and community leaders and activists gathered for a day of learning, networking, deals, inspiration and activation."
Those interested in attending and sponsorship can go to https://greenmarin.biz/
About VenturePad, the Summit organizer: VenturePad is Marin's largest, most accessible coworking space, meeting center and business incubator. We offer local entrepreneurs shared office space, private offices, meeting rooms and event space. We also host a variety of community events, networking mixers, fundraisers, music jams, art exhibits and more. https://www.venturepad.works/
Contact
Chris Yalonis, VenturePad
***@venturepad.works
14153090331
End
