Philadelphia Easter Promenade to Hop Down South Street on Easter Sunday

Hop on down to South Street Headhouse District for some free, egg-citing family fun during the 87th annual Easter Promenade on Easter Sunday.

-- Come dressed in Sunday Best and parade down South Street in this grand and popular tradition that is the region's largest event on Easter Sunday. Master of ceremonies Henri David returns to lead the parade from the corner of Passyunk Avenue/South Street down to Headhouse Square (2nd Street) at 12:30pm. Enjoy Easter treats, live music from the Philadelphia Freedom Band, the Bunny Hop, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail and much more. Bring your camera and stick around to meet the Easter Bunny himself, and see who wins the best dressed contests! The parade itself kicks off at 12:30pm with judging until approximately 2:00pm.Bring the whole family down on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Children and adults can enter to be crowned Best Dressed, Best South Street Razzle Dazzle or Best Easter Bonnet – even your pet can win big if he or she is looking spiffy! Celebrity judges will announce the winners in at least 12 categories. Past categories have included:Best Dressed Baby (Under 2 years)Best Dressed Little Girl (2-5 years)Best Dressed Little Boy (2-5 years)Best Dressed Young Girl (6-12 years)Best Dressed Young Boy (6-12 years)Best Dressed Teen Girl (13-19 years)Best Dressed Teen Boy (13-19 years)Best Dressed Woman (20+ years)Best Dressed Man (20+ years)Best Dressed FamilyBest Dressed PetBest Easter BonnetBest South Street fsbdt Razzle DazzleInvited speakers and judges to date include Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilman Mark Squilla, State Representative Brian Sims and WDAS FM radio personality Patty Jackson, Retrospect manager Erin Kennedy and Fabric Row's Oxyomoron owner Monica Monique.Don't miss this FREE family event, filled with fun and surprises! Come to South Street Headhouse District before the Promenade or stay afterwards to enjoy a spring brunch at one of South Street's brunch hot spots.For more information, visit http://www.southstreet.com or call 215-413-3713. Follow the Promenade fun on Twitter and Instagram at @officialsouthst#easterpromenade