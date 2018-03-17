 
March 2018





OBEY Clothing Partner with Children Incorporated on New Tee-Shirts Designed by Artist Shepard Fairey

 
 
OBEYAwareness_Sp18_ChildrenIncorporated.
OBEYAwareness_Sp18_ChildrenIncorporated.
 
RICHMOND, Va. - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- For the latest OBEY Awareness Collection, OBEY Clothing partnered with Children Incorporated, a non-profit that aids children both around the globe and at home in the United States. The tee-shirts for this collaboration feature a graphic by Shepard Fairey, based on photos taken by Shelley Callahan, the Director of Development for Children Incorporated. The collection is now available online at OBEYCLOTHING.COM and worldwide at select retailers. OBEY will donate 100% of net profits from sales of the Children Incorporated tees to the cause at hand.

Children Incorporated envisions a world in which all children have access to education, hope, and opportunity. We share the belief that our future generations are our most valuable resource and want to see all children be given the support and resources to thrive.

Since 1964, their incredible organization has helped offer sustainable solutions for children in need. By providing basic needs like food, clothing, and healthcare, as well as affirmation, encouragement, and social support, they empower children to thrive. To date, Children Incorporated has reached over 250,000 children across 23 countries with over 300 programs and outreach projects, making a real difference towards breaking the cycle of poverty.

OBEY Awareness was founded in 2007 as a way to educate and fundraise for causes and organizations that Shepard Fairey and OBEY support and are passionate about. Throughout each year OBEY Clothing features dedicated collections to raise funds for these causes. This unique program is always evolving, advocating for a myriad of different causes with a sense of hope and a willingness to help as the central constant. All net profits generated from the sale of OBEY Awareness product are donated to the cause at hand. We encourage you to learn more and make a difference.

To purchase the tee-shirts: https://obeyclothing.com/collections/obey-awareness-children-incorporated

#  #  #

About Shepard Fairey

Shepard Fairey was born in Charleston, South Carolina. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1989 he created the "Andre the Giant has a Posse" sticker that transformed into the OBEY GIANT art campaign, with imagery that has changed the way people see art and the urban landscape. After 29 years, his work has evolved into an acclaimed body of art, which includes the 2008 "Hope" portrait of Barack Obama, found at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. The artist collaborated with Amplifier in 2017 to create the We The People series recognizable during the Women's Marches and other rallies around the world in defense of national and global social justice issues.

Fairey's stickers, guerilla street art presence, and 85 plus public murals are recognizable worldwide. His works are in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, the Boston Institute of Contemporary Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and many others.

The artist's most recent body of work "Damaged," was his largest-ever solo fine art exhibition, which ran in Los Angeles from November fsbdt 11, 2017, through December 17, 2017. The "Damaged" opening reception set record attendance with more than 10,000 guests and the show drew an unprecedented number of visitors to experience the art firsthand during the exhibition run.

For more information on OBEY, visit www.OBEYGIANT.com

About Children Incorporated

Children Incorporated is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization that provides assistance to children in twenty-three countries around the world, including the U.S. For more than fifty years, their organization has helped offer sustainable solutions for children to receive food, clothing, and healthcare. They envision a world in which all children have access to education, hope, and opportunity. By meeting basic needs and providing affirmation and encouragement, they empower children to grow and ultimately break the cycle of poverty. To date, Children Incorporated has reached over 250,000 in 300 projects around the globe. 100% of net profits from sales will be donated to the cause at hand.

For more information on Children Incorporated, visit

https://childrenincorporated.org
#  #  #
End
