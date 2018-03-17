News By Tag
Amateur Orchestra's Lifetime Achievement!!
The New Westchester Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven's Symphony No 7, Op 92 at their Spring Concert - the accomplishment of a lifetime for an amateur orchestra!
This work - which has been described as a kaleidoscope of expression brought together in one colossal work - is the accomplishment of a lifetime for an amateur orchestra. At this concert, the orchestra will also perform Mozart's Overture to the Marriage of Figaro, K 492 and Sibelius' Karelia Suite, Op 11.
Led by founder/conducted Benjamin Niemczyk, this 7-year old orchestra is composed of more than 50 players with a wide range of musical backgrounds and training. Instrumentalists of all ages and abilities participate in weekly rehearsals. The New WSO offers amateur instrumental musicians in and around Westchester County an opportunity to build musicianship in a supportive, non-competitive setting while practicing and performing significant orchestral works.
Amateur fsbdt orchestra concept:
Amateur musicians of all ages (from college students to retired seniors) and all walks of life (educators, attorneys, engineers, judges, physicians, homemakers, university professors, etc.) come together to make music in our community orchestra. The New WSO employs a conductor, a concert master and an Executive Director. Musicians of advanced ability and training serve as section leaders. Although the orchestra is "Come and Play" in nature, musicians are encouraged to attend as many rehearsals and performances, as possible. Musicians self-select participation according to their ability. Performing in concerts is encouraged but not mandatory.
Community service and fundraising:
As a community service, New WSO generally performs 9 concerts per year - free of charge - in public libraries, senior residences, rehabilitation facilities and community centers throughout Westchester. Several times per year, the New WSO performs fundraising concerts which are open to the general public. These concerts include the much-loved annual Messiah sing-along, a student-concerto competition as well as the upcoming Spring Concert.
Ticket information:
Tickets: $15 individual, $30 Family, $10 seniors and students.
Tickets are available at the door or online at: www.newsymphony.org.
Concert information:
Location: Memorial United Methodist Church, 250 Bryant Avenue, White Plains
Vicki Jimpson-Fludd, Executive Director
(914) 410-0151; email: info@newsymphony.org (mailto:info@
