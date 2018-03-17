News By Tag
Egan-Jones Recommends "withhold" Vote From Adobe Board Chairman Because of Cybersecurity Issues
Historical observations of the firm's internet presence by our cybersecurity partner show several significant and ongoing concerns in regards to cybersecurity at the company. Egan-Jones will generally recommend a "withhold" vote for a Board Chair when the company receives the lowest Cybersecurity Score as is the case here.
Additionally, we are recommending "withhold" votes for members of the Compensation Committee currently up for nomination due to an overly dilutive proposed compensation plan. Egan-Jones recommends shareholders vote "against" the "Approval of the Adobe Systems fsbdt Incorporated 2003 Equity Incentive Plan."
Several other non-diverse Directors received a negative recommendation due to an excessively long tenure on the Board and membership in key Board committees. According to Egan-Jones' Proxy Guidelines, a director whose tenure on the Board is 10 years or more is considered affiliated and should not be appointed to key Board committees, with the exception of diverse nominees.
For questions on this or any other EJP reports please contact Kevin McManus, Vice President and Director of Proxy Services, using the contact details below.
Contact:
Kevin McManus
Vice President and Director of Proxy Services
Egan-Jones Proxy Services
61 Station Road
Haverford, PA 19041
+1-703-982-1083
kmcmanus@egan-
http://www.ejproxy.com
