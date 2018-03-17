News By Tag
Before and After School Childcare Registration Begins Soon
Affordable Options for Parents with Students in Apache Junction Unified School District
Childcare for the 2018-2019 school year will be offered Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students enrolled in the program will be transported to and from the TLC to their schools Parents can obtain registration forms at the TLC or by emailing hwallace@goaj.org.
"As a parent I know firsthand that affordable before and after school childcare options can be hard to find," said Heather Wallace, director of educational services for AJUSD. "Our program is not only affordable and convenient for parents, our professional staff provides nurturing care and support so students can learn and grow in a safe and structured environment."
The 2018-2019 school year begins July 24. The current and 2018-2019 school calendar is available online at https://www.ajusd.org/
About AJUSD:
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves over 3,600 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the City of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. Formed in 1952, the K-12 district provides a quality education to its students and is proud of the variety of educational programs offered. AJUSD has a reputation for innovative approaches to education. The guiding philosophy of the school district is to put all students in the best position to succeed academically, emotionally and physically. Committed to low teacher/student ratios and individualized instruction, the focus of AJUSD is centered on a 'College Readiness For All' curriculum for every student in every grade. For more information call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/
