March 2018





Carol and Sam Allen, PURE IBOs, Receive Blue Diamond Rank

The Allens earn $12,500 thousand in cash through the PURE Rank Bonus Program.*
 
 
Carol and Sam Allen
Carol and Sam Allen
 
FRISCO, Texas - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- PURE is pleased to announce that Independent Business Owners (IBOs), Carol and Sam Allen, have achieved Blue Diamond Rank through the company's PURE Rank Bonus Program. The Chapman's earned a bonus for $12,500 USD on top of their weekly commissions.*

"Day in and day out, we are more aware of just how precious good health and time well lived are! Sam and I have been blessed with a wonderful life," said Carol Allen. "We thank God daily for blessing us with this vehicle called PURE to help us help others."

IBOs Carol and Sam Allen live in Hallettsville, Texas. Sam is a consultant, and together they own an assisted living home. The Allens joined PURE in December 2017 and they enjoy sharing the PURE opportunity every chance they get.

"I am very proud to honor the Allens for this great achievement," said PURE CEO Daren Hogge. "And, their desire to help others live healthier lives is certainly worthy of recognition!"

The PURE opportunity gives people the chance to earn weekly residual income. In addition, through the PURE Rank Bonus, IBOs receive bonuses and incentives. Beginning at the rank of Platinum Director, awards through the program range from $1,000 USD all the way to $250,000 USD.* PURE's total payout through the PURE Rank Bonus program since its inception in April 2017 is over one million dollars.

About PURE

PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. We believe people can achieve Whole Health fsbdt with a balance of physical health, healthy finances and purpose. The products work together; complementing and supporting each other to maximize their effectiveness and deliver optimal results. PURE is a global company headquartered in Frisco, Texas, with offices in Taiwan and Korea. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit livepure.com (http://www.genesispure.com/).

*The earnings of the distributors in this publication are not necessarily representative of the income, if any, that a PURE distributor can or will earn through his or her participation in the PURE Prosperity compensation plan. These figures should not be considered as guarantees or projections of your actual earnings or profits. Success with PURE results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, perseverance, competence and leadership. Your success will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities. For detailed information on IBO income averages, visit livepure.com/IDS.

The PURE rank bonus amount listed is the maximum bonus potential for the rank achieved. All executive ranks and above are paid in installments provided certain thresholds are met. See the PURE Rank Bonus Promotion Terms and Conditions for qualification, maximum bonus rank and payout details. For more information on the PURE Rank Bonus, visit livepure.com/PRB

