Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers to host Nelly concert in May
Nelly, a three-time Grammy award winner, has announced a swing through minor league ballparks this spring following his "All Work No Play" Canadian tour. Nelly is best known for his hit songs Country Grammar, Hot in Herre, Shake Ya Tailfeather and Grillz during the 2000s.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 23 and will be available online at MiracleBaseball.com or by calling 239-768-4210. Ticket prices start at $34. Luxury suites also will be available for large groups.
The concert stage at Hammond Stadium will be positioned behind second base in shallow center field. The ballpark's unique seating opportunity for concerts will allow 3,000 Nelly fans to stand in the infield area and fsbdt another 4,500 to be seated in the grandstands between first base and third base.
The Fort Myers Miracle, which begin the 2018 regular season on Thursday, April 5, will be on a road trip while Nelly performs in Fort Myers.
About the Miracle
The Fort Myers Miracle are the Class-A Advanced Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and have played home games at Hammond Stadium since 1992. Notable Miracle alumni include Joe Mauer, Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Torii Hunter. Follow the Miracle online at MiracleBaseball.com or through its social media channels: Twitter (@MiracleBaseball (https://twitter.com/
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638
mediarelations@
