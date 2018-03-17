News By Tag
EDTS Named a Microsoft Gold Partner for 2018
From Windows operating systems to mobility and cloud solutions to productivity tools and business applications, there are countless applications for business operations. As a Gold Partner, EDTS remains deep-rooted in the best practices and methods for getting the maximum return on a Microsoft investment.
To achieve gold status, a company must confirm their skills through an in-depth verification process that requires multiple certified resources in each technical area, certified sales professionals, and numerous client references. Once these competencies are exhibited, partner fsbdt benefits include continuous customer support, product licenses, immediate access to advanced support, and exclusive access to staff training tools and programs.
As a Gold Partner, EDTS is committed to having "IT professional and technical expertise through rigorous, industry-proven, and industry-recognized exams" (Microsoft). IT staff at EDTS have leveraged the partnership and achieved individual certifications, such as Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), Microsoft Server Certification (MCSE + Server Infrastructure)
Microsoft is the most prolific provider of business software today. There are 60 million Microsoft Office commercial customers and a reported 85% of Fortune 500 companies use Microsoft technology. Because EDTS aims to help clients get maximum return on their Microsoft investment, maintaining a close relationship with the technology leader will continue to be a priority for years to come.
With 85+ professionals, EDTS serves clients across America 24.7.365 from five Southeastern offices in Augusta & Savannah, GA, Columbia & Greenville, SC, and Asheville, NC. One of America's most honored Managed IT providers, EDTS keeps clients' systems running and optimized while maximizing their technology investment and removing the everyday burden of supporting IT so they can concentrate on their business. Learn more by calling 855.411.EDTS or visiting EDTS.com.
