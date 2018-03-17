EDTS Named a Microsoft Gold Partner for 2018

EDTS logo

-- EDTS, LLC has attained Gold Partner Status with Microsoft for the 14consecutive year. EDTS designs, implements, and maintains Microsoft solutions for businesses and nonprofits across the country.From Windows operating systems to mobility and cloud solutions to productivity tools and business applications, there are countless applications for business operations. As a Gold Partner, EDTS remains deep-rooted in the best practices and methods for getting the maximum return on a Microsoft investment.To achieve gold status, a company must confirm their skills through an in-depth verification process that requires multiple certified resources in each technical area, certified sales professionals, and numerous client references. Once these competencies are exhibited, partner fsbdt benefits include continuous customer support, product licenses, immediate access to advanced support, and exclusive access to staff training tools and programs.As a Gold Partner, EDTS is committed to having "IT professional and technical expertise through rigorous, industry-proven, and industry-recognized exams" (Microsoft). IT staff at EDTS have leveraged the partnership and achieved individual certifications, such as Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), Microsoft Server Certification (MCSE + Server Infrastructure), and Microsoft Certified System Administrator (MCSA).Microsoft is the most prolific provider of business software today. There are 60 million Microsoft Office commercial customers and a reported 85% of Fortune 500 companies use Microsoft technology. Because EDTS aims to help clients get maximum return on their Microsoft investment, maintaining a close relationship with the technology leader will continue to be a priority for years to come.