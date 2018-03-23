The Power Of Celebrity And Making A Difference In The Lives Of Others

Singer - Songwriter Riley Biederer To Headline At SFS Art Fest

-- EDANA Entertainment client, singer/songwriter Riley Biederer best known for her participation inSeason 9, and most recently, the winner of the YouTube series,will be headlining theon Friday, May 4, 2018. It will take place at the Historic Clarke Estate at 10211 Pioneer Blvd. in Santa Fe Springs, California from 3pm-11pm.The SFS Art Fest, an annual festival in Santa Fe Springs, California, is meant to connect the community, and its population, to the Arts. It celebrates creativity in the Santa Fe Springs community, supports art programming, and helps to raise funds for creative youth programs. It provides an opportunity for business and community partners to market their unique services. The goal is to inspire, connect and positively impact the surrounding communities and beyond.EDANA Entertainment owner, Anita Sayago says:Personally, it's always been very important for me to share with the artist's I work with, that within their celebrity, comes great power, to make a difference in the lives of others. At the end of the day, while you're doing what you love, you get to do something very special. I am certain that Riley will be an inspiration to many of the youth attending the SFS Art Fest, as she didn't get where she is by accident. There were obstacles to overcome, challenges to be met, and lots of hard work and dedication."21 year old singer/songwriter Riley Biederer's extensive resume belies her youth. From her roots in the north suburbs of Atlanta, her career has covered an impressive amount of ground for an artist her age. Riley has caught the attention of and garnered accolades from, Pharrell, Gwen Stefani, Ludacris, Timbaland, Polow, Trey Songs, Akon, Blake Shelton, LA Reid, and other prominent music executives.Her sound is multi-dimensional, and can best be described as soul-infused pop, with broad range and near perfect pitch. A prolific songwriter, coming off her first publishing deal with Sony/ATV, Riley auditioned for the hit television show, The Voice in 2015. As a member of Pharrell Williams' and Gwen Stefani's teams, Riley used powerful performances to become the first "one chair turn/twice stolen" artist to ever make the Voice Live Playoffs. Riley was able to leverage this exposure into her first North American tour in Spring 2016, to be the opening act for Nick Carter's All American Tour that covered 10,000 miles, 22 cites and two countries in 32 nights, ending with two shows at City Winery in Nashville. In the summer of 2017, Riley submitted a cover of the Katy Perry song "Firework" to the YouTube original programming show,produced by Ryan Seacrest, hosted by Ludacris. She was selected as one of two finalists and emerged as theThis show has over 4.5 million views in less than 2 months on YouTube. Riley remains a popular draw for her enthusiastic fan base, appearing and touring on a national level. In Jan of 2018 Riley relocated to Los Angeles to focus full time on her music careerFor Booking Inquiries regarding Riley Biederer, or if you would like more information about the topics mentioned above, please contact: Anita Sayago at anita@edanaentertainment.comFor General Inquires please contact Maria Lyons at mariatlyons@gmail.comRelevant Links:http://www.edanaentertainment.comhttps://www.facebook.com/OfficialRileyBiederer/https://www.youtube.com/user/RileyBiedererhttps://www.facebook.com/cityofsfs/