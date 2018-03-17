News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lapels Dry Cleaning kicks off 15th annual clothing drive for Big Brother Big Sister
"Last year's drive generated an incredible amount of donations, more than 16,000 pounds worth! Far and away the most successful drive we have had. Our goal this year, as it is every year, is to top the previous year's drive. So, we're starting this one a bit earlier in April so we can benefit from customers spring cleaning efforts," said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels Dry Cleaning. "Another benefit of conducting our drive this early is the end date, April 22, falls on Earth Day, something we hold very dear at Lapels."
Lapels has pioneered an eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past 18 years. Part of that effort includes a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry-cleaning industry's only non-toxic cleaning alternative. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is also one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process.
In terms of the drive to benefit Big Brother Big Sister, Lapels customers and the general public are welcome to donate any gently used clothing items, including: men's, women's and children's clothing, coats, jackets, shoes (any season or size). Household items such as linens, sheets, blankets, towels, drapes, comforters, afghans, curtains, fabric and purses are also accepted.
Clothing collected by Lapels Dry Cleaning will be donated to Big Brother Big Sister and in turn will then be sold by high-end thrift stores. The net proceeds from those sales are donated to Big Brother Big Sister mentoring programs for young girls and boys.
"There are many ways to celebrate Earth Day. Believe it or not, donating clothes to a drive like ours benefits the environment in many ways. Especially when you think about the energy used to create clothing, to purchase it, to clean it and dispose of it. "We strongly encourage Lapels customers and the general public to participate in this very worthy effort to raise money for the Big Brother Big Sister organization in your state", said Dubois.
For the addresses of Lapels Dry Cleaning stores near you, please visit http://www.mylapels.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners
Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation;
Lapels Dry Cleaning has received several accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.
Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry-cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.
To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, http://www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.
Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse