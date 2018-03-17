London property insurance repairs firm Sarrani introduces emergency plumbing service

London-based property insurance repair specialists, Sarrani Ltd, have launched a 24-hour emergency plumbing service, covering the whole area within the M25.

Contact

Media enquiries: Jane Rogers

***@janerogerspr.co.uk Media enquiries: Jane Rogers

End

-- Sarrani's new emergency service covers all types of plumbing emergency, including leaking or burst pipes and cylinders, leak detection, boiler or underfloor heating breakdown, seized stopcocks and blocked drains. The service also covers all types of property, from residential flats and houses, through to commercial premises.The 24-hour helpline will send a suitably qualified plumber or engineer out within two hours and operates a clear pricing structure, so clients know what they'll be paying.Sarrani founder and MD, Rachel Stockley, says: "There's nothing worse than a broken boiler or burst pipe, especially in winter weather. And as plumbing emergencies usually involve water, this can cause untold damage to your property if not dealt with promptly. Our expert plumbers and gas engineers, who already provide an excellent service for insurance repairs, are well equipped to handle emergencies quickly and easily."The firm already helps both residential and commercial property owners navigate insurance fsbdt claims and organise the associated repairs using their team of qualified and approved contractors. They've now launched the new emergency service to enhance their existing client offering.Rachel Stockley explains: "Our aim is to make life as easy as possible for our clients, and by adding emergency plumbing services to our offering we are able to provide a more comprehensive, all-round service.Not only can our clients rely on us to deal with emergency plumbing repairs as quickly and cost efficiently as possible, but if an associated insurance claim needs to be raised then they can be assured that we have the expertise and resources to assist them with that too."