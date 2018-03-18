 
March 2018





Proceed Innovative Builds New Website for Good Work Plumbing and Electrical to Boost Online Presence

Proceed Innovative has redesigned and rebuilt the website for Good Work Plumbing and Electrical with an SEO and mobile friendly design to improve usability and boost search traffic.
 
 
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Proceed Innovative, an SEO marketing and web design service provider, recently finished a complete redesign of the website for Good Work Plumbing and Electrical of Downers Grove, IL.

Good Work Plumbing and Electrical is a licensed plumbing and electrical contractor that has been serving the western Chicago suburbs for over 30 years.  The new website design is a major improvement over their previous website, with an updated appearance and improved functionality across all devices.

The previous website for Good Work Plumbing and Electrical had an outdated design and limited functionality, especially on mobile devices.  The new web design greatly improves the aesthetics of the website as well as the navigation and usability.

The top navigation features drop-down menus that allow users to easily get to any page of the website and there is a quick contact form on the right side bar of every page.  The new web design also performs and displays properly on all mobile devices, making it much easier for mobile users to navigate the website and submit a contact form.

A mobile friendly website designed with SEO principles will rank better in search results and help attract more traffic from desktop and mobile users.

About Good Work Plumbing and Electrical

Good Work Plumbing and Electrical is a fully licensed plumbing and electrical contractor based out of Downers Grove, IL.  They service the western Chicago suburbs with full electrical and plumbing services that include repairs, installation, and inspections.

The technicians of Good Work Plumbing and Electrical have years of experience dealing with all matters concerning plumbing and electrical systems and they can also help with kitchen and bathroom remodeling.

Being both a plumbing and electrical contractor allows them to service plumbing appliances that are also electric such as garbage disposals and water heaters.

Good Work Plumbing and Electrical has been a member of the Downers Grove Chamber of Commerce since 2007 and they are committed to providing high quality plumbing and electrical services.  Visit goodworkplumbingelectrical.com (https://www.goodworkplumbingelectrical.com/) or call them at (630) 487-1214 for more information.

About Proceed Innovative

Proceed Innovative is a full-service internet marketing agency that provides a variety of online marketing services to help improve rankings, traffic, and online presence.  Their main search engine marketing (SEM) services include web design, search engine optimization (SEO), local SEO, lead generation, and pay per click (PPC) management.

They use proven SEO strategies to drive more traffic to their clients' websites which helps improve their visibility, traffic, and conversion rates, ultimately improving the ROI for their website.

Their web design services emphasize the importance of mobile responsiveness and usability to ensure that users can fully access and use the website on any device.  Call Proceed Innovative at (800) 933-2402 or visit proceedinnovative.com (https://www.proceedinnovative.com/) for more information.

Source:Good Work Plumbing and Electrical Services
