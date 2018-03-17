News By Tag
The Fertility Center of Charleston Offers Take Home Semen Analysis Kits
The Fertility Center of Charleston offers patients convenient take home semen analysis kits. These kits help determine male infertility. Dr. Stephanie Singleton treats patients in Charleston, SC and Savannah, GA.
Semen analysis kits are available at TFCoC and have been distributed to local OB/GYN offices. Kits contain a sterile specimen cup and directions for fsbdt scheduling, collecting, and transporting a semen sample. Explains Dr. Singleton, "This test is a vital component to establishing a treatment plan for couples hoping to start a family." Treatment options for male factor infertility range from intrauterine insemination (IUI) for mild cases to in vitro fertilization with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (IVF with ICSI) for more severe cases.
Dr. Singleton leads the way in offering this service to SC and Georgia patients. She states, "This is one way we can help make the fertility process a comfortable and easy one, and we are happy to provide this service." The cost of the test is $140 and TFCoC participates with multiple insurance plans. Upon completion, results are distributed to the referring physician within four business days.
The Fertility Center of Charleston and Dr. Stephanie Singleton and her staff compassionately guide each patient to parenthood using the latest advanced reproductive technologies including IVF. The Fertility Center of Charleston has locations in Mt. Pleasant & Savannah. http://www.fertilitycharleston.com/
843-881-7400
