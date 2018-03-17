 
The Fertility Center of Charleston Offers Take Home Semen Analysis Kits

The Fertility Center of Charleston offers patients convenient take home semen analysis kits. These kits help determine male infertility. Dr. Stephanie Singleton treats patients in Charleston, SC and Savannah, GA.
 
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- The Fertility Center of Charleston (TFCoC) is happy to announce that they offer home semen analysis kits for patients in both Charleston and Savannah. These kits afford male patients the opportunity to produce a semen sample in the comfort of their home. States Dr. Stephanie Singleton, "Male factor infertility is present in approximately 30-50% of infertility cases, so it's incredibly important that the male partner undergo evaluations as well as the female partner," explains Dr. Singleton. She explains, "The semen analysis determines all of the basic sperm parameters such as concentration, motility, and evaluation of sperm shape (morphology)."

Semen analysis kits are available at TFCoC and have been distributed to local OB/GYN offices. Kits contain a sterile specimen cup and directions for fsbdt scheduling, collecting, and transporting a semen sample. Explains Dr. Singleton, "This test is a vital component to establishing a treatment plan for couples hoping to start a family." Treatment options for male factor infertility range from intrauterine insemination (IUI) for mild cases to in vitro fertilization with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (IVF with ICSI) for more severe cases.

Dr. Singleton leads the way in offering this service to SC and Georgia patients. She states, "This is one way we can help make the fertility process a comfortable and easy one, and we are happy to provide this service." The cost of the test is $140 and TFCoC participates with multiple insurance plans. Upon completion, results are distributed to the referring physician within four business days.

The Fertility Center of Charleston and Dr. Stephanie Singleton and her staff compassionately guide each patient to parenthood using the latest advanced reproductive technologies including IVF. The Fertility Center of Charleston has locations in Mt. Pleasant & Savannah.  http://www.fertilitycharleston.com/

