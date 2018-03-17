News By Tag
Rhett Women's Center to Host Coolsculpting Event
Get beach body ready with Rhett Women's Center and Coolsculpting. RWC will be hosting a 2 day event for patients to learn more about the fat freezing technology that has up to 25% fat reduction. RWC offers the best price for Coolsculpting.
A patient is a good candidate for CoolSculpting fat reduction if they have noticeable bulges and unwanted fat that resists diet and exercise. The Coolsculpting procedure uses rounded paddles in one of four sizes to suction your skin and extra fat. These cooling panels then crystallized your fat cells as your body processes and eliminates the dead cells. Once the treated fat cells are gone, they're gone for good! The more treatments you have, the more results seen. With up to 25 percent fat reduction in a treatment area, patients will notice less bulging fsbdt and a more sculpted look in as little as three weeks.
Register for the Coolsculpting Event and receive attendee only discounts, and giveaways! Enjoy bonus savings on BOTOX® & Fillers. PLUS raffle for one free Coolsculpting area. To register, call 843.375.2210 or register here (http://www.rhettwomenscenter.com/
