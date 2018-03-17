 
News By Tag
* Hospitality
* Property Investment
* Title Insurance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sedona
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817

Chicago Title National Commercial Services Closes Sale Of Matterhorn Inn For $2.8M

 
SEDONA, Ariz. - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Chicago Title Company, an affiliate of the parent group Fidelity National Financial, recently closed the sale of the Matterhorn Inn located in Uptown Sedona. The centrally-located property sold for $2.8 million to Glacier House Hotels. CBRE Hotels brokered the deal.

"Sedona is an exciting market to be in, and we are thrilled to add this asset to our growing portfolio of hotels," said Jordan Scott. Scott, along with Ryan Kucker, were the principals of Glacier House Hotels, and Larry Kaplan of CBRE Hotels represented the seller in the sale of the 230 Apple Avenue fsbdt property. Title and escrow services were provided by the team at Chicago Title, led by John Adams, Senior Vice President, Operations.

Situated in the heart of Sedona, the property features scenic views of the surrounding landscape from its 23 units and 250 square feet of retail space.

ABOUT CHICAGO TITLE:

Chicago Title is a premier market leader in commercial settlement services and a member of one of the largest title insurance providers in the nation, Fidelity National Financial (FNF). FNF's title insurance underwriters collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. Ranked #293 on the Fortune 500 list, FNF is the highest ranked company in the title insurance industry. For more information, visit http://www.fnf.com and http://www.socalncs.ctic.com.

Contact
Chicago Title
***@fnf.com
End
Source:
Email:***@fnf.com Email Verified
Tags:Hospitality, Property Investment, Title Insurance
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sedona - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chicago Title PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share