Chicago Title National Commercial Services Closes Sale Of Matterhorn Inn For $2.8M
"Sedona is an exciting market to be in, and we are thrilled to add this asset to our growing portfolio of hotels," said Jordan Scott. Scott, along with Ryan Kucker, were the principals of Glacier House Hotels, and Larry Kaplan of CBRE Hotels represented the seller in the sale of the 230 Apple Avenue fsbdt property. Title and escrow services were provided by the team at Chicago Title, led by John Adams, Senior Vice President, Operations.
Situated in the heart of Sedona, the property features scenic views of the surrounding landscape from its 23 units and 250 square feet of retail space.
ABOUT CHICAGO TITLE:
Chicago Title is a premier market leader in commercial settlement services and a member of one of the largest title insurance providers in the nation, Fidelity National Financial (FNF). FNF's title insurance underwriters collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. Ranked #293 on the Fortune 500 list, FNF is the highest ranked company in the title insurance industry. For more information, visit http://www.fnf.com and http://www.socalncs.ctic.com.
