Trucker Huss Attorneys Present at UCS Mid-Sized Retirement & Healthcare Plan Management Conferenc

 
 
Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss
SAN FRANCISCO - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming University Conference Services (UCS) Mid-Sized Retirement & Healthcare Plan Management Conference - Bridging the Gap: Strategies for Plan Compliance and Cost Containment. The conference will be held at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco on March 25-28, 2018. Attendees will experience a solutions-based educational environment led by industry professionals with up-to-the-minute legislative updates, compliance directives, valuable cost-saving strategies and employee engagement insights to enhance their benefit plans.

Trucker Huss attorneys will also present in the following workshops during the conference:

·      Save Your Retirement Plan Now! - Adrine Adjemian and Benjamin Spater

Best Practices for Healthcare Plan Compliance - Jahiz Agard and Gisue Mehdi

·      Non-qualified Deferred Compensation Plans Best Practices – Marc Fosse

Click here for more information about the event. http://www.ucs-edu.net/conferences/2018-san-francisco

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

