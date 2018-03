Trucker Huss Attorneys Present at UCS Mid-Sized Retirement & Healthcare Plan Management Conferenc

Trucker Huss

Contact

Sara Van Dusen

***@sarasource.com Sara Van Dusen

End

-- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming University Conference Services (UCS) Mid-Sized Retirement & Healthcare Plan Management Conference - Bridging the Gap: Strategies for Plan Compliance and Cost Containment. The conference will be held at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco on March 25-28, 2018. Attendees will experience a solutions-based educational environment led by industry professionals with up-to-the-minute legislative updates, compliance directives, valuable cost-saving strategies and employee engagement insights to enhance their benefit plans.Trucker Huss attorneys will also present in the following workshops during the conference:· Save Your Retirement Plan Now! - Adrine Adjemian and Benjamin Spater· fsbdt Best Practices for Healthcare Plan Compliance - Jahiz Agard and Gisue Mehdi· Non-qualified Deferred Compensation Plans Best Practices – Marc FosseClick here for more information about the event. http://www.ucs- edu.net/conferences/ 2018-san-francisco Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/