Trucker Huss Attorneys Present at UCS Mid-Sized Retirement & Healthcare Plan Management Conferenc
Trucker Huss attorneys will also present in the following workshops during the conference:
· Save Your Retirement Plan Now! - Adrine Adjemian and Benjamin Spater
· fsbdt Best Practices for Healthcare Plan Compliance - Jahiz Agard and Gisue Mehdi
· Non-qualified Deferred Compensation Plans Best Practices – Marc Fosse
Click here for more information about the event. http://www.ucs-
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
