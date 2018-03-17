News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
KATHLEEN® Natural Skincare Launching on Effortless Skin in March
Effortless Skin is one of the UK's leading online cosemceutical retailers, offering a range of premium skin care and mineral-based make-up brands.
Since 2009, Effortless Skin have been the online destination for customers wanting effective, innovative and specialist skin care that will provide noticeable improvements in the appearance of some of the most common skin conditions including premature ageing, hyperpigmentatiion, acne and rosacea.
KATHLEEN® has introduced the T1-Intercellular Technology® to improve our quality which allows active ingredients to be concentrated into condensed micro-molecules that would coat the entire surface of skin cells, which enables the cells to absorb the ingredients more easily and efficiently. The application of this technology has been amazingly successful. Use only high-concentrated organic natural ingredients and are fsbdt free from nasty chemicals such as parabens and sulphates. Because of our work and achievements, we are featured in Vogue, Tatler, Brides and Woman & Home, forming reputable and reliable partnerships with clients and businesses worldwide.
To transform your skin's future, it is never too early or too late to think about your skincare routine that helps you look your best. At KATHLEEN® we give you helpful tips to look flawless and fabulous at every age and recommend the products best suited for your particular skin concerns. Pick your skin care products here: http://kathleennatural.co.uk/
About Kathleen Natural
We love nature and science. KATHLEEN®
For more information about KATHLEEN®, please visit KATHLEEN at http://kathleennatural.co.uk
About Effortless Skin
Effortless Skin is a leading online cosmeceutical retailer that is focused on providing people with the highest quality products to help treat and manage a number of skin conditions.
Since 2009, we have been the online destination for people wanting effective, innovative and specialist skin care that provides noticeable improvements in the appearance of prematurely ageing skin, hyperpigmentation, acne, rosacea, eczema and sun damage.
Contact
Ms Kat
***@kathleennatural.co.uk
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse