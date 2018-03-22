News By Tag
Gilgamesh Platform Will Launch Their iOs Social App In Q4 of 2018
As the crowdsale comes to its completion, the Gilgamesh Platform is set to fully develop the social app anytime soon.
On top of that, readers can purchase books by using the standard ERC20 GIL tokens. These GIL tokens can also be used by authors to pay for services rendered by the providers who are composed of designers, editors, marketers, distributors, printing services and so on. At the same time, these service providers will be paying a portion of their income to the Gilgamesh platform itself. As for the GIL token holders and the community, they can vote and propose something that can benefit the Gilgamesh platform in the long run. The social app itself is secured under the Ethereum blockchain, newbie-friendly and enables privacy to anyone in the platform.
In less than 24 hours from now, Gilgamesh Platform's token sale will be nearing its end. According to their official website (https://www.gilgameshplatform.com/
However, it is not recommended for users to use Ethereum addresses from various exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, etc. They should be using private addresses like My Ether Wallet, IMToken, Metamask and so on.
Mahdi Pedram, the founder and software architect of the Gilgamesh Platform, believes in his vision to make a difference for the book community from the old to the new generation. Along with Atefe Moseyebi (software engineer & project manager), Ali Rasekh (director of operations & security manager), Mo Vahedi (product manager & solution delivery lead), and Mohammad Amoozegar (blockchain data analyst), their combined years of experience would be a big help for the Gilgamesh fsbdt platform to succeed in many years to come for the book industry.
The entire team had just attended the Tokenfest Conference last March 15-16, 2017 in San Francisco, where they've participated by having their own booth near the amphitheater which faces the food court. It was a two-day networking event that is purely focused on business and tokenization technology. It was an opportunity for them to network and collaborate with other blockchain-based enterprises including entrepreneurs, CEOs, investors and so much more.
The Gilgamesh Platform is a knowledge-based platform (a social network for books in short) where authors, readers, critics and service providers can socialize by means of sharing ideas with each other. It cuts out the middleman, a.k.a. the publisher, where they no longer rely on them to gain full control and rights of their hardwork. At the same time, it breaks the barriers of communicating with the readers. The platform was meant for those who love to publish or read books and eBooks, or even listen to audiobooks.
The design of the Gilgamesh app was completed last Q2 of 2017 and the iOs core development was completed in the following quarter. The entire team are now on the right track and their plans are working well. As they're mainly developing the iOs app, they're also considering to develop the Android version as well.
The Gilgamesh Platform iOs social app is scheduled to be released somewhere within Q4 of 2018.
You can visit their official website at https://www.gilgameshplatform.com/
My Bitcointalk profile: https://bitcointalk.org/
