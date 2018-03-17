News By Tag
Foxtail Coffee opens April 4 in Altamonte Springs
Foxtail Coffee's new location offers drive-thru & expanded food options
The Altamonte Foxtail Coffee is located near the intersection of State Road 434 and State Road 436, at 478 N. State Road 434.
The new location—Foxtail's largest yet—will offer the traditional beverage options customers have come to know and love from the Winter Park location, where the company roasts all of its coffees in-house.
The Altamonte location will also offer fsbdt customers unique benefits. The location is Foxtail's first with a drive thru and will offer new food options from an in-house kitchen. Additionally, the space contains a patio for outdoor café-style seating.
"We're growing rapidly," said Alex Tchekmeian, Foxtail's co-founder. "We've heard requests from our customers to bring our concept to Altamonte, and we couldn't be more proud to join and serve this community."
In addition to the Altamonte location, Foxtail recently opened Foxtail's Farmhouse, a new concept next to its original Winter Park space, as well as a downtown location. Plans are in the works for multiple additional locations in the Orlando area.
About Foxtail Coffee Co.
Foxtail Coffee Company is dedicated to responsibly sourcing and roasting some of the finest coffees from around the world. Foxtail is in the business of education; the brand is committed to providing a welcoming atmosphere that shifts the way we think about coffee one cup at a time. For more information, call 407-951-7931 or visit www.foxtailcoffee.com.
Lauren Sedam
lauren@wellonscommunications.com
407-339-0879
