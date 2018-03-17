 
News By Tag
* Kathleen Natural
* Organic Skincare
* Natural Beauty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817

KATHLEEN® Natural 'Amazing White Illuminating Serum' as seen in Brides Magazine

 
 
social media -01-01
social media -01-01
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kathleen Natural
Organic Skincare
Natural Beauty

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Features

LONDON - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- KATHLEEN® Natural, a luxury collection of natural & organic skin care brand announced today, our fantastic product is as seen in Brides Magazine May/June edition, the UK's No.1 Best-Selling Bridal Magazine, and read as "KATHLEEN NATURAL 'Amazing White Illuminating Serum' uses a specialist formula made up of over 12 high-grade botanical extracts, designed to help promote your complexion to look more radiant and bright. This new serum also leaves you with silky-smooth feeling skin and keeps you looking fabulous."

KATHLEEN® has introduced the T1-Intercellular Technology® to improve our quality which allows active ingredients to be concentrated into condensed micro-molecules that would coat the entire surface of skin cells, which enables the cells to absorb the ingredients more easily and efficiently.  The application of this technology has been amazingly successful. Use only high-concentrated organic natural ingredients and are free from nasty chemicals such as parabens and sulphates.  Because of our work and achievements, we are featured in Vogue, Tatler, Brides and Woman & Home, forming reputable and reliable partnerships with clients and businesses worldwide.

To transform your skin's future, it is never too early or too late to think about your skincare routine that helps you look your best. At KATHLEEN® we give you helpful tips to look flawless and fabulous at every age and recommend the products best suited for your particular skin concerns.  Pick your Amazing White Illuminating Serum here: http://kathleennatural.co.uk/shop

About Kathleen Natural

We love nature and science.  KATHLEEN® provides high quality, premium, natural and organic skincare products with no extra artificial chemicals. KATHLEEN® is 100% fsbdt made in Great Britain. Our success is due to our careful selection of the purest, natural organic ingredients and our good manufacturing process. We pride ourselves on providing natural and reliable skin care products.

For more information about KATHLEEN®, please visit KATHLEEN at  http://kathleennatural.co.uk (http://kathleennatural.co.uk/shop)

About Brides Magazine

Brides is Britain's best-selling bridal magazine and has been influencing its high-spending readership since its launch in 1955. Across the magazine, website and social channels, Brides provides its readers with an unparalleled guide to getting married in style. Brides magazine is published bi-monthly, and the website and social content delivers daily inspiration.

End
Kathleen Natural Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share