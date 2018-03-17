News By Tag
KATHLEEN® Natural 'Amazing White Illuminating Serum' as seen in Brides Magazine
KATHLEEN® has introduced the T1-Intercellular Technology® to improve our quality which allows active ingredients to be concentrated into condensed micro-molecules that would coat the entire surface of skin cells, which enables the cells to absorb the ingredients more easily and efficiently. The application of this technology has been amazingly successful. Use only high-concentrated organic natural ingredients and are free from nasty chemicals such as parabens and sulphates. Because of our work and achievements, we are featured in Vogue, Tatler, Brides and Woman & Home, forming reputable and reliable partnerships with clients and businesses worldwide.
To transform your skin's future, it is never too early or too late to think about your skincare routine that helps you look your best. At KATHLEEN® we give you helpful tips to look flawless and fabulous at every age and recommend the products best suited for your particular skin concerns. Pick your Amazing White Illuminating Serum here: http://kathleennatural.co.uk/
About Kathleen Natural
We love nature and science. KATHLEEN®
For more information about KATHLEEN®, please visit KATHLEEN at http://kathleennatural.co.uk (http://kathleennatural.co.uk/
About Brides Magazine
Brides is Britain's best-selling bridal magazine and has been influencing its high-spending readership since its launch in 1955. Across the magazine, website and social channels, Brides provides its readers with an unparalleled guide to getting married in style. Brides magazine is published bi-monthly, and the website and social content delivers daily inspiration.
