Say Yes To The Dress: New Beginnings Support Program Helps Women On Their Special Day
New Beginnings Support Program is a charitable agency that helps mentor and restructure the lives of low income and underserved women. Through specialized programs tailored to each individual participant, New Beginnings Support Program empowers women to become self-confident, career-orientated and employable.
Through a new GoFundMe campaign, New Beginnings has set a goal to raise $6000 dollars to help deserving women and young girls afford their dream wedding and prom dress. This campaign will allow these women to fully experience their special day without the heavy burden of high expenses.
"We want to help women realize that their circumstances do not define their path in life," said executive director, Denise Whitter. "This initiative will give women and young girls the opportunity to truly enjoy their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity every woman looks forward to. No donation is too small, let's make change count!"
Press Pillay is ecstatic to be helping with this campaign through their Pillanthropy program and hopes to help New Beginnings Support Program reach their goals.
Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/
About the New Beginnings Support Program: New Beginnings Support Program is a charitable agency that helps restructure the lives of low-income and underserved women. The organization is instrumental in empowering women to become self-confident, career-oriented and employable . . . Learn more atwww.dovetailsummit.com.
About Press Pillay: Press Pillay is a socially-conscious, boutique communications agency based in Toronto. With a team of former journalists, PR professionals and social media gurus, Press Pillay offers their lifestyle tech clients the highest-possible level of digital marketing strategies, branding and content. For more information visit www.presspillay.com.
