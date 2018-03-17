 
MTB Entertainment Cancels Marcus Christ April 12th Show and Delays His New Album Until December 7th!

MTB Entertainment has just announced that due to payment discrepancies Marcus Christ contract was breached. MTB Entertainment is considering legal action. His album has been delayed due to governmental interference.
 
 
Prince of the Universe Cover
Prince of the Universe Cover
 
LOS ANGELES - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- MTB Entertainment has just announced that they have cancelled all Afton shows with their artist Marcus Christ. Marcus Christ was told a certain amount of tickets were sold, but it appears more tickets were sold and money was given to people not affiliated with MTB Entertainment. Marcus Christ was paid approximately $20 for his February show. His April show according to Afton was not making any ticket sales, but the press releases hits increased over 1,000%. This has caused lawyers at MTB Entertainment to realize that monies earned by the company and artist Marcus Christ were given to government officials and the artist' family working with these officials.

Furthermore, Marcus Christ's album will be delayed until December 7th, 2018. Marcus Christ suffered a biological attacked from Britain that caused "extremely thick" mucus in his lungs and sinuses preventing him to perform. Since Marcus Christ is a confirmed non-executable immortal he survived, but is waiting for his voice to recover before he can finish recording his album. According to Wikipedia, "Because Mars was identified as the Roman god of War, the name 'Marcus' can by extension be taken to refer to Ares in the Greek pantheon."

Marcus Christ album was delayed last year when he was unlawfully put in jail by the same the family members working for the government stealing his money now. He has consulted with lawyers to find a legal solution to end this situation in the most "amicable" way possible. Marcus Christ writes, produces, and performs all of his material. Some songs have different producers, but Marcus Christ writes fsbdt all of his lyrics. Marcus Christ has been producing since 2004. Some of the newest songs he produced are "Hate On Me", "We Got These Issues", "I Ain't Got No Worries", "I Didn't Think", and "They On Some Other Shit". Marcus Christ will make an update on the progress of the album "Prince of the Universe" in the future.

Marcus Christ has been working counter against the US Government after discovering secret societies infiltrated the government and violated the US Constitution. Marcus Christ discovered America was given sovereignty by Britain confirmed with the "Declaration of Independence" which can be taken away by God (Divine Right). The pledge of allegiance states, "One Nation UNDER God". Christ is the Head of the Church according to the bible, and "Separation of Church and State" must be maintained or a violation of the Constitution has occurred. Therefore, the Head of Church (Christ) is separate and above the Head of State (President). Marcus Christ a retired veteran who took an oath to protect the constitution, "From all enemies foreign and domestic" not the government officials. The international commercial mercenary group codename "Spectre" is a cover for the secret societies front of "Elite Pedophiles" mostly in politics. MTB Entertainment subsidiary "MTB Intelligence" discovered Spectre, executed the leadership, and regained control of the organization to include an honor/moral code applied to every future AND all past contracts.

Visit MtB Entertainment at: http://www.mtbentertainment.org

Visit Marcus Christ at: http://www.marcuschrist.com

