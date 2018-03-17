News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MTB Entertainment Cancels Marcus Christ April 12th Show and Delays His New Album Until December 7th!
MTB Entertainment has just announced that due to payment discrepancies Marcus Christ contract was breached. MTB Entertainment is considering legal action. His album has been delayed due to governmental interference.
Furthermore, Marcus Christ's album will be delayed until December 7th, 2018. Marcus Christ suffered a biological attacked from Britain that caused "extremely thick" mucus in his lungs and sinuses preventing him to perform. Since Marcus Christ is a confirmed non-executable immortal he survived, but is waiting for his voice to recover before he can finish recording his album. According to Wikipedia, "Because Mars was identified as the Roman god of War, the name 'Marcus' can by extension be taken to refer to Ares in the Greek pantheon."
Marcus Christ album was delayed last year when he was unlawfully put in jail by the same the family members working for the government stealing his money now. He has consulted with lawyers to find a legal solution to end this situation in the most "amicable" way possible. Marcus Christ writes, produces, and performs all of his material. Some songs have different producers, but Marcus Christ writes fsbdt all of his lyrics. Marcus Christ has been producing since 2004. Some of the newest songs he produced are "Hate On Me", "We Got These Issues", "I Ain't Got No Worries", "I Didn't Think", and "They On Some Other Shit". Marcus Christ will make an update on the progress of the album "Prince of the Universe" in the future.
Marcus Christ has been working counter against the US Government after discovering secret societies infiltrated the government and violated the US Constitution. Marcus Christ discovered America was given sovereignty by Britain confirmed with the "Declaration of Independence"
Visit MtB Entertainment at: http://www.mtbentertainment.org
Visit Marcus Christ at: http://www.marcuschrist.com
Contact
MTB Entertainment
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse