Debut Author Premieres First Book at Up-Coming Book Signing

Deep in the Holler

End

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of, by East Tennessee native author, Elizabeth Hardin Buttke.Elizabeth Hardin Buttke holds a diploma in Medical Records, and was also a substitute teacher. She has written stories and poems for her family since she was a young girl.is her first published book about some of the wonderful stories from her childhood. She is currently working on a children's book, as well as her second novella,is a collection of short stories filled with laughter. All about a little redheaded girls memories that still make her smile today, from making Apple-butter to getting into some hilarious situations. The book also includes the story fsbdt "Candy Corn," about a small mountain community devastated by death and the abuse of innocence."Buttke provides plenty of laughter as she tells her stories of 'the good ole days.' You will smile and you will laugh, but also be prepared for a tear or two." – Brenda Crissman Musick, Appalachian AuthorElizabeth Hardin Buttke has a book signing scheduled for her debut book on Saturday, April 7, at Steel Rails Coffee Shop in Erwin, Tennessee. She will be signing and selling copies offrom 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~Broken Crow RidgeP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.com