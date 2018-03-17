News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Debut Author Premieres First Book at Up-Coming Book Signing
Elizabeth Hardin Buttke holds a diploma in Medical Records, and was also a substitute teacher. She has written stories and poems for her family since she was a young girl. Deep in the Holler is her first published book about some of the wonderful stories from her childhood. She is currently working on a children's book, as well as her second novella, Through Laughter and Tears.
Deep in the Holler is a collection of short stories filled with laughter. All about a little redheaded girls memories that still make her smile today, from making Apple-butter to getting into some hilarious situations. The book also includes the story fsbdt "Candy Corn," about a small mountain community devastated by death and the abuse of innocence.
"Buttke provides plenty of laughter as she tells her stories of 'the good ole days.' You will smile and you will laugh, but also be prepared for a tear or two." – Brenda Crissman Musick, Appalachian Author
Elizabeth Hardin Buttke has a book signing scheduled for her debut book on Saturday, April 7, at Steel Rails Coffee Shop in Erwin, Tennessee. She will be signing and selling copies of Deep in the Holler from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Deep in the Holler, Appalachian Tales can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'
For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~Broken Crow Ridge
P.O. Box 701
Johnson City, TN 37605
423.926.9983
www.jancarolpublishing.com
http://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
***@jancarolpublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse