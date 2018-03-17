News By Tag
Small Business Class Starts April 9 in Port Charlotte
Goodwill's MicroEnterprise Institute is registering applicants
The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Graduates complete a business plan and management training course and work with mentors who are successful businesspeople.
Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at Charlotte Technical College (18150 Murdock Circle).
"MicroEnterprise participants will hear from subject matter experts in the areas of accounting, legal, marketing , insurance and funding," said Sandra Plazas, Goodwill's Community Education Manager.
The session is $80; applicants that meet certain income guidelines are eligible to attend the course without cost.
The Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute fsbdt is administrated by the nonprofit Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida and is part of Goodwill's mission of providing life-changing opportunities toward independence for those with disabilities and disadvantages.
To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/
