Industry News





Small Business Class Starts April 9 in Port Charlotte

Goodwill's MicroEnterprise Institute is registering applicants
 
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Individuals who are thinking about starting their own business are invited to apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, scheduled to begin April 9.

The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Graduates complete a business plan and management training course and work with mentors who are successful businesspeople.

Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at Charlotte Technical College (18150 Murdock Circle).

"MicroEnterprise participants will hear from subject matter experts in the areas of accounting, legal, marketing , insurance and funding," said Sandra Plazas, Goodwill's Community Education Manager.

The session is $80; applicants that meet certain income guidelines are eligible to attend the course without cost.

The Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute fsbdt is administrated by the nonprofit Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida and is part of Goodwill's mission of providing life-changing opportunities toward independence for those with disabilities and disadvantages.

To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise or call (239)995-2106 ext. 2219 for more information. For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, visit www.goodwillswfl.org.

Source:Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida
Tags:Small Business, Entrepreneuer, Port Charlotte
Industry:Education
Location:Port Charlotte - Florida - United States
