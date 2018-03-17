 
Industry News





Airbus Vice President to Keynote at CIMdata's PLM Road Map™ North America 2018 Conference

The presentation will explain how to introduce more agility and speed into PLM delivery processes.
 
 
Antoine Scotto d'Apollonia
Antoine Scotto d'Apollonia
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces that Mr. Antoine Scotto d'Apollonia, Vice President of Information Management Develop at Airbus, will make a keynote presentation at PLM Road Map North America 2018. This two-day event will be held in collaboration with PDT North America. Both events will take place May 15-17 at the Marriott Hotel, Tysons Corner, VA which is near Washington D.C. The theme for this year's event is "Charting the Course to PLM Value Together: Expanding the Value Footprint of PLM and Tackling PLM's Persistent Pain Points."

In his presentation, "Agile PLM Development," Mr. Scotto d'Apollonia will explain how to introduce more agility and speed into PLM delivery processes. The presentation will propose the application of agile and lean principles to PLM, and will offer fsbdt a vision for continuous PLM integration and delivery based on DevOps. Limits to the level of agility in today's PLM platforms and the requirements for future platforms that embrace agile and DevOps principles will also be discussed.

Since joining Airbus in 1995, Mr. Scotto d'Apollonia has held a series of positions in Engineering, Corporate Communication, and Business Transformation, including key roles on Airbus' A380 and A350 programs. As the Vice President for IM Develop he is responsible for End-to-End PLM. Prior to his current role, he was Vice President for the Airbus Engineering Change Program.

PLM Road Map NA, in collaboration with PDT NA, is the must-attend event for PLM industry leaders and PLM practitioners globally—providing independent education and a collaborative networking environment where ideas, trends, experiences, and relationships critical to the industry germinate and take root.

In addition to the events to be held in May, PLM Road Map Europe and PDT Europe will take place in Stuttgart, Germany on October 24 & 25, 2018.

For more information see https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/plm-conferences/2018...

CIMdata, Inc.
***@cimdata.com
Source:CIMdata
Email:***@cimdata.com Email Verified
