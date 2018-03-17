News By Tag
Airbus Vice President to Keynote at CIMdata's PLM Road Map™ North America 2018 Conference
The presentation will explain how to introduce more agility and speed into PLM delivery processes.
In his presentation, "Agile PLM Development,"
Since joining Airbus in 1995, Mr. Scotto d'Apollonia has held a series of positions in Engineering, Corporate Communication, and Business Transformation, including key roles on Airbus' A380 and A350 programs. As the Vice President for IM Develop he is responsible for End-to-End PLM. Prior to his current role, he was Vice President for the Airbus Engineering Change Program.
PLM Road Map NA, in collaboration with PDT NA, is the must-attend event for PLM industry leaders and PLM practitioners globally—providing independent education and a collaborative networking environment where ideas, trends, experiences, and relationships critical to the industry germinate and take root.
In addition to the events to be held in May, PLM Road Map Europe and PDT Europe will take place in Stuttgart, Germany on October 24 & 25, 2018.
For more information see https://www.cimdata.com/
Contact
CIMdata, Inc.
***@cimdata.com
