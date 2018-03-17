News By Tag
The 40 Years of Hope Inaugural Fundraising Ball
The Fertility Foundation's 40 Years of Hope Inaugural Fundraising Ball at the Café de Paris.
IVF is an ever-developing science and since that first birth over six million children worldwide have been born using the technology. Unfortunately, infertility continues to affect large numbers of couples – it is estimated that in the UK alone 1 in 6 will be affected, that is some 3.5 million people. This means that it is very likely that one of our friends, family or work colleagues will have experienced infertility issues.
In the UK the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) provides national guidance and advice to improve health and social care. It recommends that eligible women under 40 should be offered 3 funded IVF cycles on the NHS. However, due to competing health priorities and limited budgets the number of Clinical Commissioning Groups offering the NICE guidelines has halved in the last five years; just 12 per cent now follow the national guidance.
As a consequence increasing numbers of people are having to pay for fertility treatment privately. With treatments starting at around £4,000 IVF is a costly commodity.
The Fertility Foundation (http://fertilityfoundation.org) has been set up to raise money which couples can apply for to cover fertility treatment. Monies are raised through the fertility industry itself and it is hoped this will increase access to fertility treatment for those who currently find it prohibitive.
Couples apply for full or part funding for the costs of their treatment and these applications are assessed by an appropriately qualified medical panel. If successful, applicants then choose a fertility clinic to undergo their fsbdt treatment.
The charity is holding its inaugural Fundraising Ball at the Cafe de Paris in Central London on 28th June 2018. The event will be celebratory, it will mark outstanding achievements in the fertility field undertaken by individual clinicians and scientists; best practice offered by clinics; products which help those experiencing fertility issues and individuals who have helped to raise awareness of the growing incidence of fertility.
We do not want the event, however, to be open solely to those directly involved in the fertility field. There is a distinct possibility that we have all witnessed the disappointment, anger, frustration, and sadness of others who have had difficulty in creating their own families.
The charity would like to share with you the valuable work it undertakes to ensure more people have access to life-changing and life-creating assisted reproduction treatment and would like to invite your team, your customers, and your partners to the event.
Brand leaders such as Google and Facebook are recognising the advantages of supporting their employees with fertility related help – in return employees who receive these benefits are more likely to remain in their job for longer, work harder and remain loyal to the employer.
We would be delighted if you would consider attending the event (booking details attached); supporting it financially through a sponsorship package or circulating details of it amongst your staff and team.
In return, we would be happy to discuss how we might circulate or share information with your customers and employees about the options available to those who are experiencing difficulties with fertility issues. We would obviously be keen to highlight any collaboration with regional and/or national media and social media platforms.
If you would like to discuss ways you could be involved in this unique initiative in this very important and significant year please contact me via the address below or by email – tone@fertilityfoundation.org
ENDS
Notes to editors
The Fertility Foundation was launched in September 2017 to provide financial grants for IVF treatment, support, and advice to anyone who wants to start or extend their family. The 40 Years of Hope Ball takes place on the Café de Paris Thursday 28th June 2018 in London.
Images available on request.
Contact:
Tone Jarvis-Mack
tone@fertilityfoundation.org
www.fertilityfoundation.org
020 7183 9882 or 07889 780 438
