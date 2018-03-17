News By Tag
Introducing New Designer Collections of Indian Salwar Suit
Aanzia is launching a new collection of women outfits, these new collections will be specially created as per the current fashion trend. The new designer suits, anarkali suits and Indo-western dresses contain appealing artwork of embroidery.
Disclosing further details about the new launching collection, the directors stated that the offered collection will be available in three permutations. Also the designer team is informed to use varied color combinations in adding liveliness to their anthology. Their salwar suits also contain appealing artwork of embroidery done with a 100% quality material and embellishment. In further discussion they started that designing team of the company is informed to use decorative items like beads, sequins and stones for making their fsbdt collection more appealing. The handmade embroidery artwork along the borders offers delightful appearance to the collection, the use of embroidery in the collection has made the collection perfect to wear on the auspicious events and occasions like wedding ceremonies (Engagement, Mehendi, Sangeet and Reception) parties and festival occasions (Diwali, Navratri, Raksha Bandhan, Holi & more).
The company CEO also added about the fabric details and price, he stated that their offered range of designer salwar suits are available in cotton, crepe, Georgette, taffeta, muslin & silk fabric. Our collections will have excellent quality fabric so that the wearers get complete comfort and flexibility. He has further added that the pricing of designer suits are to be set according to the current market compatibility.
At last he said that Aanzia is offering a tremendous amount of discounts & offers on these new collections for the convenience of the buyers, the company is offering the exclusive designs at affordable and friendly rates.
For more visit https://www.aanzia.com
info@aanzia.com
9712710080
