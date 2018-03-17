News By Tag
Dr. Coz and the Empowered Pups, Web Series Premier March 23, 2018
Launching on National Puppy Day at 2p.m. EST/11 am PST youtube.com/empoweredpups
If you want to better understand how to train your new puppy, tune in to a new YouTube show kicking off -- appropriately enough -- on National Puppy Day (March 23.) The new show, Dr. Coz and the Empowered Pups, is guided by a Canine Scientist and a Puppy Specialist who have the overwhelming jobs of "training litters of puppies the proper manners to live in a domesticated society."
Viewers will meet the scene-stealer Bernese Mountain Dog, Dr. Coz, who thinks he knows it all and that the world revolves around him, as he interjects his training tips and sarcastic commentary.
The "two woman show" of Kim and Christina often hear they have an enviable job of "playing with puppies all day," but they know puppies are learning all of the time and there is no time off! They wouldn't have it any other way, though and love working with pet parents who are facing the challenges of raising puppies, dealing with training issues and working with the puppies' unique personalities.
Whether you're bringing home your first puppy, if you're a veteran puppy owner, the puppy years can be overwhelming. Your new puppy is a fresh start and you want to teach him correctly from the beginning. A well-trained puppy is one who is less likely to be surrendered due to destructive or other behavioral issues.
A puppy will never learn as fast as she will during the first sixteen weeks of her life. It's up to savvy pet parents to assure they are training their puppy to be the best family member she can be!
About Empowered Puppy
The Empowered Puppy Program is a complete system of training puppies. The program does not work with clickers, training collars, or any adverse methods. It is concept training, which teaches a puppy how to think and understand choices. A puppy will never learn more in its entire life than during the first critical 16 weeks. Whatever the puppy is exposed to becomes a learned behavior, whether it is good or bad. For more information visit www.EmpoweredPuppy.com (http://www.empoweredpuppyschool.com)
