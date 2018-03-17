 
Industry News





March 2018
Dr. Coz and the Empowered Pups, Web Series Premier March 23, 2018

Launching on National Puppy Day at 2p.m. EST/11 am PST youtube.com/empoweredpups
 
 
Dr. Coz and the Empowered Pups
Dr. Coz and the Empowered Pups
 
STATESVILLE, N.C. - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Puppy training is not a one-size-fits all. Why? Because puppies, like people, have unique personalities and that means training has to be tailored to each puppy's personality.

If you want to better understand how to train your new puppy, tune in to a new YouTube show kicking off -- appropriately enough -- on National Puppy Day (March 23.) The new show, Dr. Coz and the Empowered Pups, is guided by a Canine Scientist and a Puppy Specialist who have the overwhelming jobs of "training litters of puppies the proper manners to live in a domesticated society."

Viewers will meet the scene-stealer Bernese Mountain Dog, Dr. Coz, who thinks he knows it all and that the world revolves around him, as he interjects his training tips and sarcastic commentary.

The debut show premieres at 11 am Pacific/2 pm Eastern on March 23, National Puppy Day. Watch on YouTube on the Empowered Pups Channel: https://www.youtube.com/empoweredpups

The "two woman show" of Kim and Christina often hear they have an enviable job of "playing with puppies all day," but they know puppies are learning all of the time and there is no time off! They wouldn't have it any other way, though and love working with pet parents who are facing the challenges of raising puppies, dealing with training issues and working with the puppies' unique personalities.

Whether you're bringing home your first puppy, if you're a veteran puppy owner, the puppy years can be overwhelming. Your new puppy is a fresh start and you want to teach him correctly from the beginning. A well-trained puppy is one who is less likely to be surrendered due to destructive or other behavioral issues.

A puppy will never learn as fast as she will during the first sixteen weeks of her life. It's up to savvy pet parents to assure they are training their puppy to be the best family member she can be!

March 23 at 11 am Pacific/2 pm Eastern

WHERE: Empowered Pups YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/empoweredpups

WHAT: To learn more about training puppies and enjoy the fun times had by Dr. Coz and the Empowered Pups

FAN WEBSITE: http://www.empoweredpups.com

About Empowered Puppy

The Empowered Puppy Program is a complete system of training puppies. The program does not work with clickers, training collars, or any adverse methods.  It is concept training, which teaches a puppy how to think and understand choices. A puppy will never learn more in its entire life than during the first critical 16 weeks. Whatever the puppy is exposed to becomes a learned behavior, whether it is good or bad. For more information visit www.EmpoweredPuppy.com (http://www.empoweredpuppyschool.com)

• Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/EmpoweredPuppy/
• Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/trainingcanines
• Twitter: @EmpoweredPuppy
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/empoweredpuppy/
• Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/empoweredpups

Contact
Kim Paciotti 704-877-7821
Beke Lubeach-619-307-9713 cell
***@trainingcanines.com
End
