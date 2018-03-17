News By Tag
Ignite Selling Announces Live Webinar to introduce "The Value Vault" - an essential sales tool
Discover sales insight and strategies by making the Value Vault an essential extension of your Sales Process. Join us for the free upcoming webinar "Value Killer or Creator: Which are you to understand how to make the "Value Vault" work for you.
The webinar focuses on the need for Sales Executives to create Value for the customer in the same way as one always seeks to maintain a positive checking account in a bank. Deposits are made in the accounts to build up its value so that it can be utilized when needed by making withdrawals. The concept of the Value Vault works similarly, enabling salespeople to quantify and calculate the value they bring in ways that are meaningful to prospects. However, in the sphere of business-to-
Speaking on the occasion, Kevin Jones, Principal Partner at Ignite Selling, Inc. and co-author of Premeditated Selling: Tools for Developing the Right Strategy for Every Opportunity, said: "The Value Vault is the third webinar in the series of webinars we launched earlier in the year, and we are delighted with the response so far." He added, "All of our webinars present tools, strategies and insights that help Sales Professionals successfully navigate the world of business-to-
The 30-minute webinar will look at the Value Vault as tool salespeople can use to measure and increase value as he/she moves with a prospect through the buying journey. The use of the Value Vault as a predictor of success will also be discussed.
This webinar will be hosted on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 2 pm EST. Register for the live webinar at https://igniteselling.com/
Ignite Selling, Inc
ignitesellinginc@
7032345257
