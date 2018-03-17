 
News By Tag
* Blended Learning Solutions
* E Learning Training Solutions
* Strategic Opportunity Planning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Ignite Selling Announces Live Webinar to introduce "The Value Vault" - an essential sales tool

Discover sales insight and strategies by making the Value Vault an essential extension of your Sales Process. Join us for the free upcoming webinar "Value Killer or Creator: Which are you to understand how to make the "Value Vault" work for you.
 
 
ignite-logo
ignite-logo
 
HERNDON, Va. - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Ignite Selling has announced an upcoming webinar featuring Principal Partner Kevin Jones as lead presenter titled "Value Killer or Creator: Which are you?".  This webinar will be presented on March 28, 2018, at 2:00 PM EST (the US and Canada).

The webinar focuses on the need for Sales Executives to create Value for the customer in the same way as one always seeks to maintain a positive checking account in a bank. Deposits are made in the accounts to build up its value so that it can be utilized when needed by making withdrawals. The concept of the Value Vault works similarly, enabling salespeople to quantify and calculate the value they bring in ways that are meaningful to prospects.  However, in the sphere of business-to-business selling, most sales executives tend to overlook the fact that unless they have created a positive ledger of value for the customer, they will not be able to make a successful sale.  The Value Vault seeks to empower the Sales Executives fsbdt with the ability to develop strategies or take actions to shift the balance of the Value Vault in their favor. It allows them to approach sales opportunities strategically, eliminate price objections and even determine the need to walk away from an opportunity.

Speaking on the occasion, Kevin Jones, Principal Partner at Ignite Selling, Inc. and co-author of Premeditated Selling: Tools for Developing the Right Strategy for Every Opportunity, said: "The Value Vault is the third webinar in the series of webinars we launched earlier in the year, and we are delighted with the response so far." He added, "All of our webinars present tools, strategies and insights that help Sales Professionals successfully navigate the world of business-to-business selling. In this webinar, we introduce the concept of the Value Vault that helps Sales Teams create value for their prospects and determine how to quantify and calculate the value in ways that are meaningful to the prospect. We will also share insights that help them develop strategies and approaches for altering the Value Vault in their favor."

The 30-minute webinar will look at the Value Vault as tool salespeople can use to measure and increase value as he/she moves with a prospect through the buying journey. The use of the Value Vault as a predictor of success will also be discussed.

This webinar will be hosted on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 2 pm EST. Register for the live webinar at https://igniteselling.com/webinars/

Media Contact
Ignite Selling, Inc
ignitesellinginc@gmail.com
7032345257
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Blended Learning Solutions, E Learning Training Solutions, Strategic Opportunity Planning
Industry:Education
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ignite Selling, Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share