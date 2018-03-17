News By Tag
RVS Trading Seminar Date Announced
Leading trading software developer RVS are due to hold a day trading seminar at their London premises on Friday, 23 March 2018.
RVS is at the forefront when it comes to developing systems that are based upon technical analysis. They are a London based firm who have gained considerable momentum over the past 12 years based not only on their own use of technical analysis software, but on the development of such systems as the RVS Closing Price System.
The main purpose of developing technical analysis software is to assist traders with making the vital investment decisions that they face daily when deciding what stocks to buy and sell. Applying technical analysis can be an extremely time-consuming exercise so the use of applied technology to complete this process means that people can make their trading decisions both efficiently and more importantly, with the accuracy that utilising a computer offers.
The RVS Closing Price System is designed to be run after the market closes and performs an incredible number of technical analysis calculations in a very quick time frame, allowing users to trade after hours in only minutes a night. The system comes with full, on-going support so is a great option for those who are keen fsbdt to get into trading but don't know where to start. RVS also states that this program was designed with professionals and other full-time workers in mind, who simply don't have the time or energy to seek alternative means of investing but dearly wish for an alternative to the banks and other low interest-bearing options.
Speaking of the banks, they have used the fundamentals of technical analysis for years to generate massive profits. In the amount of time it takes for your cheque to clear, they would on average have generated around 10-15% on your money by trading on the global financial markets. It's certainly nothing new however for us mere mortals the access to advanced trading systems is not something that comes easily or affordably. With advances in technology there are certainly options available out there now, for which RVS ranks strongly at the top of the list.
Seminar numbers are limited so for your chance to learn from some of the top traders in the industry, contact RVS today http://www.price-
