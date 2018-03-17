News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CDN Solutions Group Confirms Availability at CeBIT Australia 2018
Top software development company CDN Solutions Group confirms its presence at CeBIT Australia 2018 during 15th – 17th May 2018 at stand E-12 in Cloud Zone.
The event attracts a lot of service providers from all over the globe. One of the top software development company CDN Solutions Group is exhibiting in #CeBITAus for the 9th consecutive time. Recently the organization has been listed by top research firms in different categories such as Top Blockchain Development Companies 2018, Top Mobile App Development Companies 2018, Top Custom Software Development Companies 2018, Top Enterprise App Development Companies 2018 and so and so.
CDN Solutions Group has some innovative plans for this year at CeBIT Australia 2018. They will be present at booth E-12 in Cloud Zone to showcase some of the finest solutions they have developed for different industry verticals by using latest technologies such as Blockchain, Cloud Computing, IoT, Wearable, Beacon, Hardware Integration, Chatbot, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.
Not only during the event but the delegates of CDN Solutions Group will be available in Australia from 13th May to 15th April 2018. Companies, individuals or Start-ups who are seeking for technology solutions can meet with the delegates during this period.
Company CEO Mr. Surajit Mitra said, "Australia is one of the finest countries to do business with and I have always enjoyed working with my Australian clients. This year, we are coming with the finest technology solutions that will definitely solve the business pain areas related to technology. I am also looking forward to connect with Startups, delivering them the finest software solutions. CeBIT Australia gives me a chance to understand the fast changing technology trends." At the end he said "My message to all startups who are coming in CeBIT Australia 2018 is 'ideas are easy, but implementation is hard'. So meet us in CeBIT Australia fsbdt 2018. Lets decide later that will we do business together or not, but before that, lets have a tech talk about your idea, what say?"
CDN Solutions Group will be present at booth E-12 in Cloud Zone, anyone who are seeking for technology solutions in IoT, Blockchain, web development, mobile app development, software development, eCommerce development or other latest technology can fix a meeting with CDN Solutions Group at CeBIT Australia 2018 here - https://www.cdnsol.com/
About CDN Solutions Group
Established in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is a top provider of IT consulting and outsourcing services. CDN is an ISO 9001:2008 certified software development company delivering innovative services from last 18+ years. Innovative web & mobile business strategy, Agile solution development, Rich design, Protrude marketing ideas, Product lifecycle management, that's the product and solution metaverse they are creating.
Due to consistent and reliable service delivery, the company earned credentials like CRISIL Rating, Indo Overseas Membership for Development of Web and Mobile Applications, Microsoft Design and Development Partner, ISO Certification for quality processes, Apple Development Partner, Association with Australia, US, German, UK, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, UAE partners.
To avail free e-invite or want to meet us at CeBIT Australia 2018 during 15th – 17th May, feel free to contact here: - https://www.cdnsol.com/
Press Contact:
Ankita Purohit
Booth – E-12 in Cloud Zone
Tel: +91-731-
ankitapurohit@
Fix a Meeting in CeBIT Australia 2018 Here - https://www.cdnsol.com/
Contact
CDN Solutions Group
ankitapurohit@
+917314035927
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse