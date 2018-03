2hr Bachata Boot Camp Atlanta Georgia

Want to learn some cool Bachata combinations join us for our 2hr Bachata Class with Rodrigo & Wendy followed by a Latin dance party. Awesome Bachata class in Atlanta

IMG_0524 - Copy

End

-- Salsa Atlanta & Dancing4fun Presents..2hr Intermedaite Bachata Class in AtlantaSaturday March 24, 2018Featuring Rodrigo & WendyDo you have two left feet? No Rhythm? No Partner?No Problem! We got your back!!Do you want to take a Bachata class during the week but too busy tocommit every week? Join us for our 2 hr Intermediate Bachata workshop.This class is perfect for folks who already know the fundamental Bachata turns andAfter the 2hr Bachata Workshop, Join us for our weekly Latin dance partyat Nemoes tavern next door to the studio.If you want to learn even more moves, you also have access to our 10pm Salsaclass, then get ready to Latin dance the night away with some cool folks fromall around the Metro Atlanta area. awesome way to practice all the bachata movesyou just learned.Go to our website for all the details. You can also give us a call or text.To pay in advanced for the 3hr Bachata Boot Camp:https://bachatabootcampatlanta.eventbrite.com/ https://www.facebook.com/ events/420994091691616/ -- Facebook EventCheck fsbdt out our Facebook invite:http://www.Facebook.com/Dancing4FunATLhttp://www.Facebook.com/SalsaATLTime:2hr Bachata Boot Camp @ Dancing4Fun Studio7:45pm Checkin8pm - 10pmLatin Dance Party @ Nemoes (next door to Studio)10pm Salsa lessonParty till 3amWhere:Dancing4Fun Dance Studio6025 Peachtree PkwyPeachtree Corners GA 30092678.304.7D4F (7343)Costs:$25 in advanced, $35 @ doorincludes the Latin dance party @ Nemoes tavernand the 10 pm Salsa lesson!For more information or to pay in advanced:http://www.SalsaATL.comhttp://www.meetup.com/salsaatlanta/events/Check out our Facebook Fan page:http://www.Facebook.com/SalsaATLhttp://www.Facebook.com/LatinDancingGwinnettfollow us on Twitter & Instagram:http://www.Twitter.com/SalsaATLhttp://www.Instagram.com/SalsaATLWe also provide private lessons, DJ Services and Dance Instructionfor Corporate events and private parties in the Metro Atlanta Area.Sean-Christopher678.304.7D4F 7343 text/call