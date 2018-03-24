 
2hr Bachata Boot Camp Atlanta Georgia

Want to learn some cool Bachata combinations join us for our 2hr Bachata Class with Rodrigo & Wendy followed by a Latin dance party. Awesome Bachata class in Atlanta
 
 
IMG_0524 - Copy
IMG_0524 - Copy
 
ATLANTA - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Salsa Atlanta & Dancing4fun Presents..
2hr Intermedaite Bachata Class in Atlanta
Saturday March 24, 2018
Featuring Rodrigo & Wendy

Do you have two left feet? No Rhythm? No Partner?
No Problem! We got your back!!

 Do you want to take a Bachata class during the week but too busy to
commit every week? Join us for our 2 hr Intermediate Bachata workshop.
This class is perfect for folks who already know the fundamental Bachata turns and
After the 2hr Bachata Workshop, Join us for our weekly Latin dance party
at Nemoes tavern next door to the studio.

If you want to learn even more moves, you also have access to our 10pm Salsa
class, then get ready to Latin dance the night away with some cool folks from
all around the Metro Atlanta area. awesome way to practice all the bachata moves
you just learned.

Go to our website for all the details. You can also give us a call or text.

To pay in advanced for the 3hr Bachata Boot Camp:
    https://bachatabootcampatlanta.eventbrite.com/ (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbachatabootc...)
https://www.facebook.com/events/420994091691616/ -- Facebook Event

Check out our Facebook invite:
http://www.Facebook.com/Dancing4FunATL
http://www.Facebook.com/SalsaATL

Time:
2hr Bachata Boot Camp @ Dancing4Fun Studio
7:45pm Checkin
8pm - 10pm

Latin Dance Party @ Nemoes (next door to Studio)
10pm Salsa lesson
Party till 3am

Where:
Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Peachtree Corners GA 30092
   678.304.7D4F (7343)

Costs:
$25 in advanced, $35 @ door
   includes the Latin dance party @ Nemoes tavern
    and the 10 pm Salsa lesson!

For more information or to pay in advanced:
http://www.SalsaATL.com
http://www.meetup.com/salsaatlanta/events/

Check out our Facebook Fan page:
http://www.Facebook.com/SalsaATL
http://www.Facebook.com/LatinDancingGwinnett

follow us on Twitter & Instagram:
http://www.Twitter.com/SalsaATL
http://www.Instagram.com/SalsaATL

We also provide private lessons, DJ Services and Dance Instruction
for Corporate events and private parties in the Metro Atlanta Area.

Sean-Christopher
678.304.7D4F 7343 text/call

Source:Dancing4fun
Email:***@dancing4fun.com Email Verified
