2hr Bachata Boot Camp Atlanta Georgia
Want to learn some cool Bachata combinations join us for our 2hr Bachata Class with Rodrigo & Wendy followed by a Latin dance party. Awesome Bachata class in Atlanta
2hr Intermedaite Bachata Class in Atlanta
Saturday March 24, 2018
Featuring Rodrigo & Wendy
Do you have two left feet? No Rhythm? No Partner?
No Problem! We got your back!!
Do you want to take a Bachata class during the week but too busy to
commit every week? Join us for our 2 hr Intermediate Bachata workshop.
This class is perfect for folks who already know the fundamental Bachata turns and
After the 2hr Bachata Workshop, Join us for our weekly Latin dance party
at Nemoes tavern next door to the studio.
If you want to learn even more moves, you also have access to our 10pm Salsa
class, then get ready to Latin dance the night away with some cool folks from
all around the Metro Atlanta area. awesome way to practice all the bachata moves
you just learned.
Go to our website for all the details. You can also give us a call or text.
To pay in advanced for the 3hr Bachata Boot Camp:
https://bachatabootcampatlanta.eventbrite.com/
Check fsbdt out our Facebook invite:
Time:
2hr Bachata Boot Camp @ Dancing4Fun Studio
7:45pm Checkin
8pm - 10pm
Latin Dance Party @ Nemoes (next door to Studio)
10pm Salsa lesson
Party till 3am
Where:
Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Peachtree Corners GA 30092
678.304.7D4F (7343)
Costs:
$25 in advanced, $35 @ door
includes the Latin dance party @ Nemoes tavern
and the 10 pm Salsa lesson!
For more information or to pay in advanced:
http://www.SalsaATL.com
http://www.meetup.com/
Check out our Facebook Fan page:
follow us on Twitter & Instagram:
http://www.Twitter.com/
http://www.Instagram.com/
We also provide private lessons, DJ Services and Dance Instruction
for Corporate events and private parties in the Metro Atlanta Area.
Sean-Christopher
678.304.7D4F 7343 text/call
Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
End
