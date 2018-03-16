News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New service being offered in Sidney, Ohio to help concerned families of older drivers
Having received this certification, Caserta is now well-suited to provide older drivers and their families with a very specific program that will help make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe.
The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional certification program has been designed to equip Caserta and other professionals throughout the United States with tools necessary to help older drivers and their families work through the complicated issue of age-related diminishing driving skills.
Caserta serves as the mobility manager for the Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, headquartered in Sidney, Ohio. Having received this certification, Caserta is now well-suited to provide older drivers and their families with a very specific program that will help make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe.
Caserta explains "The 'Beyond Driving with Dignity' program provides concerned families with a solution to their concerns. This program offers 'new-relief' to families concerned about a loved-one's safe driving abilities as they relate to the natural aging process." Caserta will begin providing her new services in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties effective immediately. Caserta can be reached at 937-498-4593 or by email at mcaserta@cssmv-
Certification in the Beyond Driving with Dignity program fsbdt is designed to be a common-sense approach to facilitate (and often times mediate!) rational, common-sense driving-related solutions based on tangible facts and personal observations. The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional will receive annual in-service trainings and is required to meet standards of professionalism to maintain their certification.
For more information on the program please visit www.keepingussafe.org. Media inquiries are asked to call 216-904-8841 for more information.
Media Contact
Matt Gurwell, CEO
Keepin Us Safe, LLC.
***@keepingussafe.org
8779078841
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse