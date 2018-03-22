News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Increase Your Sales On Etsy Free 10 Min Live Workshop
Help I Need Sales? Help I need Customers? How to Be Seen First in The Etsy Search Results.
Top Three Ways to Increase Sales On Etsy
Bonus Materials
- Receive Immediately
-Invite to Our Small Business Facebook Group
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Included in Live March 29, 2018 1pm EST Webinar:
- We Share Our #1 Way to Increase Your Sales By 5x Today!
- Being On The First Page makes sales.
- How do I get my products on the First page?
- How do I get seen first in searches?
- 10 minutes to a Etsy Listing That Sells
- Sample Title/Tag Listing
- We Tell You What to Include In Your Personal Story On Etsy!
- Free Easy Fill In The Blank Personal Story Template
- How to Respond To Every Customer To Secure A Sale!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
I am often asked; how did our Successful online floral business get started? How did I quit my day job and make My 100% Online Business My Full Time Income? Well, It has been an awesome ride that started in 2010, and we are enjoying every minute of it!
Need Proof : You can Search On Etsy Blue Bouquet, Malibu Blue Bouquet, Yellow Bouquet, Or any Bouquet and Mostly Our Bouquets SilkFlowersByJean come up on the First Page, being on the First Page is your best friend in securing a Sale! Questions Email Us DesignTeam@SilkFlowersByJean.com
As an avid Gardener, Crafter, Photographer, Website Designer, Mom & Registered Nurse for the last 25 years, I integrate my passion for People & Creativity, and my attention to detail to run a Successful Online Floral Wedding Business For Over 8 Years. I Now Develop and Teach Others How to Do The same in series of Easy Short 5-30 min Live Workshops that will help you Say Bye Bye 9 to 5 & Hello to Financial & Time Freedom!
Moving back to My Hometown after years of living away, it was My Mom who created a simple silk bouquet for my wedding, shortly after Silk Flowers By Jean was Born. My own Wedding Flowers Decorate a Shelf in My Living Room where I love seeing them every day! fsbdt I am blessed to have the opportunity to work with my mom, and additional family members in creating Custom Silk & Real Touch Floral Wedding Designs, and Now Assisting Others to Reach Their Small Business Goals.
We have since had the opportunity to Design Florals in all 50 States and All Over the World, Including Australia, Italy, France, Singapore, Mexico, Africa, England, New Zealand, and many more. With over 50 years combined experience in perennial gardening, annual gardening, herb, dried, Hospitality, Events, Design, and Photography we will work with you to Create a Design that will be Treasured Forever. Our designs have been featured in publications including The Knot, Tinted Weddings, The Perfect Palette, Love & Lavender, Afloral, Huffington Post, Raleigh Calligraphy Blog, Bride Access, East Carolina Bride and numerous others.
Now what is your story? What do you love? What have you been putting off? Well don't put it off any longer, listen to your heart, listen to your gut. Trusting your instincts really does work, say scientists.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Need Help with Your Sales Come Join Us for a Free Live Workshop!
https://events.genndi.com/
We look forward to Working with You & Helping You Gain Your Financial & Time Freedom. Bye Bye 9 to 5! Thank you so much, Kim L King, CEO,www.SilkFLowersBYJean.com (https://l.facebook.com/
Thank you to all the Amazing Customers who have allowed us to be a part of your journey!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Photos & designs are property of Silk Flowers By Jean™
Distributing & duplicating is strictly prohibited.
© 2014 Silk Flowers By Jean™
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
"The best way to predict your future is to create it." ― Abraham Lincoln
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 22, 2018