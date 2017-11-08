News By Tag
Long Beach California Candidates Forum Set for Wednesday March 28th, 2018
127 W 7th Street
Long Beach, Ca 90813
The purpose of this event is to give candidates the opportunity to speak directly to voters, business owners, and members of the underserved communities in Long Beach, California.
This is also a great opportunity for candidates to present their qualifications, plan, and answer questions from the voting public.
Candidates will be grouped according to the office that they are seeking. Once the introduction is completed, and the opening questions (1-3) from the ABC Center are asked, the floor will be opened for the voting public to approach the candidates with questions of their choosing. The ABC Center will moderate to make sure that all candidates are able to get equal time to speak.
The entire city of Long Beach and associated media communities are welcome and invited. The Hosting committee will monitor the one on one chats to ensure the maximum number of questions are being answered. Candidates who are running uncontested are welcome to attend and mix with the public.
There are nine offices up for election and only 5 are contested. Those offices are the Mayorship and Council District 3, 5, 7 and 9. If you have any fsbdt questions about this candidates forum please feel free to email abclb.outreach2018@
The ABC Center of Long Beach is a co working space that rents space by the hour, day, week, and month. The mission of the ABC Center of Long Beach is is not your normal co-working collaboration space. We're a community based social enterprise with the core mission to help individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations collaborate, thrive, and grow in the City of Long Beach.
You can read more about the center by visiting https://www.abccenterlb.com.
This non partisan event is Co Sponsored by the ABC Foundation (https://abcblackfoundation.org)
Media Contact
Zhe Scott
ABC Center Outreach Director
abclb.outreach2018@
6174750964
