Platinum Needle Produces New Foreverman Video

-- Platinum Needle announced today that it has produced a new video for the fans of the FOREVERMAN novel series by Torsten Krol. The FOREVERMAN video is available on the ForevermanMedia channel on Youtube.Krol, the best-selling author ofis releasing a new 6 novel FOREVERMAN novel series exclusively from Platinum Needle through Amazon on May 3, 2018.The first FOREVERMAN video released by Platinum Needle has been viewed by audiences around the world.Torsten Krol, the mysterious author of the FOREVERMAN series, has evaded the public for more than 10 years. Krol is the international best-selling author of Callisto, The Dolphin People, and The Secret Book of Sacred Things. His works have been widely discussed by fans around the world. His debut novel, Callisto, published by Harper Perennial in fsbdt 2009, was translated into 22 languages and is being developed as a feature film.Video: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=5_0ZYmfh4wA Please visit www.ForevermanMedia.com for information and rights inquiries.Contact: ForevermanMedia@gmail.com#TorstenKrol #Foreverman #TheForevermanSagaBegins #MattBlacq #ForevermanMedia