Platinum Needle Produces New Foreverman Video
Krol, the best-selling author of Callisto, The Secret Book of Sacred Things, and The Dolphin People, is releasing a new 6 novel FOREVERMAN novel series exclusively from Platinum Needle through Amazon on May 3, 2018.
The first FOREVERMAN video released by Platinum Needle has been viewed by audiences around the world.
Torsten Krol, the mysterious author of the FOREVERMAN series, has evaded the public for more than 10 years. Krol is the international best-selling author of Callisto, The Dolphin People, and The Secret Book of Sacred Things. His works have been widely discussed by fans around the world. His debut novel, Callisto, published by Harper Perennial in fsbdt 2009, was translated into 22 languages and is being developed as a feature film.
Platinum Needle, an imprint of Seraphim Management LLC, publishes high quality literary works across media platforms.
Video: https://www.youtube.com/
Please visit www.ForevermanMedia.com for information and rights inquiries.
Contact: ForevermanMedia@
#TorstenKrol #Foreverman #TheForevermanSagaBegins #MattBlacq #ForevermanMedia
