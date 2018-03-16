 
South Shore Chamber's Human Resources Group to host three-part series on workplace culture

 
 
ROCKLAND, Mass. - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- The Human Resources Group of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce (www.southshorechamber.org) will present a 3-part series on workplace culture on Tuesdays April 3, May 1 and June 5 at Chamber headquarters, 1050 Hingham Street, Rockland.  The series is sponsored by Sullivan Tire and Auto Service.

All three sessions will run from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and will focus on organizational culture, including assessing culture, determining when culture change is necessary, managing culture through change, and aligning total rewards with workplace culture.

Participants will receive expert advice through informative discussions with panelists regarding best practices and solutions for creating and sustaining a culture that drives business success.

The April 3rd session titled "Culture 101" will feature panelists Scott Killgoar, Branch Manager/VP, Rockland Trust; George Toma, Owner, George Washington Toma TV & Appliance; and Amy Zinti Koch, Partner with ServiceSense

The May 1st session "Managing Culture Through Change" will feature panelists Joanne Tully, SVP/Director of Client Experience, South Shore Bank; David Robinson, President & CEO, Rogers & Gray; and Linda McDaid, president, fsbdt South Shore Staffing

The June 5th session "Aligning Total Rewards with Your Culture" will feature panelists Darlene Hollywood, Principal of Hollywood Agency; Christina Cook, Human Resources Director with UPPAbaby; andStephanie Calhoun, Marketing, Sullivan Tire.

Fee to the 3-part series is $149 for Chamber members and affiliates and $199 general admission.

Registration deadline to attend is March 30th at https://www.southshorechamber.org/events/register/13099

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
