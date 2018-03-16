News By Tag
Food Glorious Food, Jordan is a Bounty of Opportunity
As part of the company's ongoing commitment to honor women and their contribution to empowerment thru food, Mona Naffa, Founder of Destination-
The Mediterranean diet has long been touted as the healthiest
of all cuisine and described as "those blessed lands of
sun and sea and olive trees"
In the spirit of empowerment and women, Destination-
Dina's hope is that the book will "inspire readers to come up with ideas and projects that include civil society, public sector, private sector, academia, impact funds, and aid agencies working together on empowering women."
The Cookbook is designed using professional photos, quotes and photos of each inspiration woman and their recipes extraordinaire. The book is being replicated in more than ten countries including South Africa, Japan, Dubai and Lebanon.
The launch of the book is scheduled for March 24 at the Landmark Hotel in Amman Jordan. Part of the proceeds go to Seven's World #FeedingAll that proudly supports the UN World Food Programme and Tkyiet Um Ali.
For more information please contact
Mona Naffa
Email: mona@stijordan.com
Phone: +962796600962
or
Sandy Dhuyvetter
sandy@travetalkmedia.com
