 
News By Tag
* Sheriff
* Baltimore
* Endoresement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Stanley Brandford gains support as the most qualified candidate For Sheriff

Stanley Brandford Gains Endorsement from Key Organizations in Baltimore City
 
 
12683534-brandford-campaign
12683534-brandford-campaign
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sheriff
Baltimore
Endoresement

Industry:
Government

Location:
Baltimore - Maryland - US

Subject:
Partnerships

BALTIMORE - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Sheriff Candidate, Stanley Brandford, received the endorsement of Baltimore Local 1300 Amalgamated Transit Union, The Empower PAC and The American Postal Workers Union, Local #181.

The Empower PAC is one of the most influential political forums in Baltimore City in the issues of  . EPAC's Mission entails the following: "EmpowerPAC (EPAC) is an organization, driven by the values of everyday people. We strive to build long-lasting change throughout communities by supporting progressive candidates and advancing policies that promote and sustain equality and justice for working families. EmpowerPAC is committed to the premise of joining, amplifying and empowering the collective voice of the people."

The American Postal Workers Union, Local #181 supports Stanley Brandford's efforts to unify the community by giving access ad a voice for the issues at large. The Local 181 (BALTIMORE FRANCIS 'STU FILBEY' AREA) has 1,617 members. Their mission is to Save quality universal postal services for the American Public and protect good, family supporting jobs. Local 181 is fighting to protect Postal Services for the American public and protect Postal Workers job, wages and benefits.

ATU Local 1300 Union, serving the Greater Baltimore region, is one of 264 local unions in 44 states and 9 provinces that comprise the Amalgamated Transit Union. The Amalgamated Transit Union, founded in 1892, is the largest transit labor organization in the United States and Canada with over 190,000 members. The union serves the Baltimore community by providing transit, para-transit, school bus, commuter, shuttle, and intercity transportation options to residents and tourists. The ATU Local 1300 primarily serves the Maryland Transit Administration.

With change on the horizon, Stanley will continue to support the community through actively being involved.

"I am honored to receive this important endorsement. I have known give my support to the organizations who serve this community ad this is a great honor to have their support as well. "Stanley Brandford.

With crime on the rise Stanley will become a voice for leadership while community officials demand justice for the people of Baltimore. With an eye on the prize of keeping his campaign fsbdt motto, "We Can Do More", Stanley will continue to garner support from key organizations that are ready for change in the City of Baltimore. He thanks his campaign manager, Kevin Turner, campaign team and his constituents who have backed him thus far.

As of May 3, 2018 Stanley will have a community fundraiser to invite the community and leaders to engage in a voice of their concerns for the city of Baltimore with him.

Join in support of Stanley Brandford.

Fundraiser:

May 3, 2018

Location: 114 E. Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Time: 5-9 pm EST

Tickets are available through http://stanleybrandford.com/ .

For media inquiries contact PS Media Talent regarding interviews for Stanley Brandford regarding his campaign for Baltimore City Sheriff.

Contact
PS Media Talent
***@psmediatalent.com
End
Source:Committee to Elect Stanley Brandford
Email:***@psmediatalent.com Email Verified
Tags:Sheriff, Baltimore, Endoresement
Industry:Government
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PS Media Talent PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share