Stanley Brandford gains support as the most qualified candidate For Sheriff
Stanley Brandford Gains Endorsement from Key Organizations in Baltimore City
The Empower PAC is one of the most influential political forums in Baltimore City in the issues of . EPAC's Mission entails the following: "EmpowerPAC (EPAC) is an organization, driven by the values of everyday people. We strive to build long-lasting change throughout communities by supporting progressive candidates and advancing policies that promote and sustain equality and justice for working families. EmpowerPAC is committed to the premise of joining, amplifying and empowering the collective voice of the people."
The American Postal Workers Union, Local #181 supports Stanley Brandford's efforts to unify the community by giving access ad a voice for the issues at large. The Local 181 (BALTIMORE FRANCIS 'STU FILBEY' AREA) has 1,617 members. Their mission is to Save quality universal postal services for the American Public and protect good, family supporting jobs. Local 181 is fighting to protect Postal Services for the American public and protect Postal Workers job, wages and benefits.
ATU Local 1300 Union, serving the Greater Baltimore region, is one of 264 local unions in 44 states and 9 provinces that comprise the Amalgamated Transit Union. The Amalgamated Transit Union, founded in 1892, is the largest transit labor organization in the United States and Canada with over 190,000 members. The union serves the Baltimore community by providing transit, para-transit, school bus, commuter, shuttle, and intercity transportation options to residents and tourists. The ATU Local 1300 primarily serves the Maryland Transit Administration.
With change on the horizon, Stanley will continue to support the community through actively being involved.
"I am honored to receive this important endorsement. I have known give my support to the organizations who serve this community ad this is a great honor to have their support as well. "Stanley Brandford.
With crime on the rise Stanley will become a voice for leadership while community officials demand justice for the people of Baltimore. With an eye on the prize of keeping his campaign fsbdt motto, "We Can Do More", Stanley will continue to garner support from key organizations that are ready for change in the City of Baltimore. He thanks his campaign manager, Kevin Turner, campaign team and his constituents who have backed him thus far.
As of May 3, 2018 Stanley will have a community fundraiser to invite the community and leaders to engage in a voice of their concerns for the city of Baltimore with him.
Join in support of Stanley Brandford.
Fundraiser:
May 3, 2018
Location: 114 E. Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Time: 5-9 pm EST
Tickets are available through http://stanleybrandford.com/
For media inquiries contact PS Media Talent regarding interviews for Stanley Brandford regarding his campaign for Baltimore City Sheriff.
Contact
PS Media Talent
***@psmediatalent.com
