Industry News





March 2018
Locate Leaks in Vinyl Liner Pools with Ease

 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- LeakTronics is excited to announce their release of the VILO Vinyl Liner Leak Locating Kit. After 20 years of stagnation for vinyl liner leak locators, Leaktronics has made a breakthrough that zeroes in on those difficult-to-locate pinholes in liner pools.

The VILO system, pinpoints leaks by using a float to send a small square voltage throughout the pool. Any rips, holes or tears will act as a ground for this electricity. Using the VILO floor probe you are able to scan large sections of the vinyl liner pool floor for any leaks, while the wall probe easily maneuvers around obstacles fsbdt for locating leaks on the walls.

While screws, steps or other pieces that contain metal may give a false positive in other scenarios, the LeakTronics Pool Scope allows one to listen around these areas to rule out any possible leaks, while the ergonomically designed probes are able to be positioned in ways to avoid picking up these grounds.

The VILO Vinyl Liner Leak Locating system is powered by the powerful LeakTronics LT1000 amplifier, filtering out any background noises or frequencies. This equipment package includes:

• Transmitter
• Receiver
• Floor Probe
• Radius/Wall Probe
• Pool Scope
• Grounded Cables
• LT1000 Amplifier
• Headphones
• Carrying Case
• Unlimited Customer Support
• Complete Technical Manual
• Two Year Limited Warranty

For more information, visit us at: https://www.leaktronics.com/

For the last 15 years, LeakTronics has been the premier Leak Detection Manufacturer, building all equipment in-house out of their Los Angeles location. Using hyper-sensitive microphones, invasive and time-consuming leak detection methods have become a thing of the past.

Savannah Irwin
***@leaktronics.com
Click to Share